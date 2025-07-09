"He isn't inflicted with cool-guy syndrome": Arizona coach Brent Brennan catches eyeballs with impressive remarks for QB Noah Fifita

Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan has nothing but positive things to say about his quarterback, Noah Fifita.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg's X post on Wednesday, Brennan lauded Fifita for not having "cool-guy syndrome," praising his character and loyalty.

"Arizona coach Brent Brennan on QB Noah Fifita's loyalty and character: "He is the rare college athlete nowadays who isn't inflicted with cool-guy syndrome.""

Fifita struggled in his 2024 campaign, in which he started all 12 games for the Wildcats. In that span, he threw for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Arizona only managed to win four games, finishing with a record of 4-8.

The 5-feet-10, 188-pound sophomore is entering his junior season as the expected starter for Brennan's program. It will be interesting to see if Fifita develops under Brennan, who signed a five-year,$17.5 million deal with Arizona last year.

He replaced coach Jedd Fisch, who departed to accept the coaching job at Washington, signing a seven-year contract worth an annual salary of $7.75 million. After only earning four wins last season, however, the Fifita-Brennan duo shouldn't have to do too much more to surpass expectations during their 2025 campaign.

Can Noah Fifita return to form in the 2025 season?

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

Fifita only started in nine games for the Wildcats in 2023. He took over the starting role after Jayden de Laura went down with an injury early in the season. Fifita impressed so much that he was awarded the starting role despite Laura's recovery. He finished the year with impressive numbers, throwing for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

His performances against the likes of No. 7-ranked Washington and No. 9-ranked USC put the Californian on the map. Fifita led Arizona to an upset win over the No. 11-ranked Oregon in his first official start with Laura healthy again. That season, Fifita held a record of 7-2 as the team's starting quarterback.

Although 2024 fell short of expectations, Brennan and Fifita have a chance to reset when Arizona opens the 2025 season against Northern Arizona on August 30.

