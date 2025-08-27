  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He has intangibles outside of the physical skill set": Marcus Freeman makes eye-catching remarks about Notre Dame's QB1 for 2025

"He has intangibles outside of the physical skill set": Marcus Freeman makes eye-catching remarks about Notre Dame's QB1 for 2025

By Maliha
Modified Aug 27, 2025 11:20 GMT
Marcus Freeman and CJ Carr (Credit-Instagram/coachmfreeman, cjcarr_13)
Marcus Freeman and CJ Carr (Credit-Instagram/coachmfreeman, cjcarr_13)

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has named freshman CJ Carr as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s season opener against Miami. Carr will make his first career start after appearing in just one game in the 2024 season without recording any statistics, but Freeman has full confidence in his QB1.

Ad
"He's as intelligent of a football player you'll be around. Works extremely hard in his preparation. He is a guy that just studies the game endlessly to find a way to improve. He's a guy that's very confident. At some points you may be a little bit overconfident, but you want that in your quarterback.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You want the quarterback to say I want the ball in my hands every play when the game is on the line. He has a lot of those intangibles outside of the physical skill set that many people see that you want your quarterback to have."
Ad

Miami returns four starters on the offensive line and has strong depth on defense, highlighted by defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. It will be a tough game, but Freeman wants Carr to focus on the fundamentals.

“I don't (want) to put a numerical expectation on him," Freeman said (via On3). "Be the best version of CJ Carr. Make those guys around you better. Be that guy. And at the end of the day, just win this play. Not the last one, just win this one right in front of us.”
Ad

Marcus Freeman reflects on tough QB decision ahead of Week 1

Marcus Freeman faced a challenging decision when naming the starter for Week 1 against Miami. Toward the end of camp, CJ Carr pulled ahead of redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey to earn the starting role.

However, Minchey pushed him hard throughout the three-week camp competition, which made Freeman’s choice anything but easy.

Ad
“I hesitate saying this is why I made [the] decision because what I don’t want to do is look positive for one guy and a negative for another,” Freeman said on Tuesday (via On3). “Statistically, it’s close to any quarterback competition I’ve ever been a part of, and it wasn’t clear.
Ad
"They were both really good statistically, and I just had to make a difficult decision, and I had to trust my gut a little bit. What I felt like we needed going into Week 1 versus the opponent. Who will be able to handle that decision the right way? I think all those things played into my decision.”

Carr is the grandson of former Michigan national champion coach Lloyd Carr.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications