"He had some issues in senior year" - Netflix's SEC docuseries reveals Shane Beamer's exciting recruitment of LaNorris Sellers to South Carolina

Snippets from the Netflix SEC docuseries have revealed an insight into LaNorris Sellers’ recruitment out of high school. The seven-episode docuseries released on Tuesday zooms in on the behind-the-scenes of one of college football’s most competitive teams.

In one of the highlights of the docuseries, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer gave an insight into Sellers’ prospects out of high school. He said:

“LaNorris’ recruitment in high school was a little different. Most quarterbacks are recruited in their sophomore year, junior year at the latest. He had some issues leading into his senior season, where he wasn’t as recruited as highly as he should have been.”

The Gamecocks coach added:

“First time that I have really watched was seven-on-seven games, and there were some highly decorated quarterbacks, but it was very evident to me that the best quarterback in our camp, and it wasn’t even close, was LaNorris Sellers.”

Sellers is expected to be pivotal for the Gamecocks again this season after leading the team to an 8-4 record last season. As a leader of the team's offense, Sellers will contribute both in the air and on the ground.

LaNorris Sellers was ranked as one of the most important college players

With the weight of expectations on his shoulders, LaNorris Sellers has made the list of college football’s most important players compiled by ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Brooks Austin has also described Sellers as the best quarterback in college football. In an analysis posted on his YouTube channel in July, he said:

“Not just the most exciting quarterback in college football, I think he’s the best. I think he’s the best going into the 2025 season, with even room to grow.”

Going into more details to back his point, Austin added:

“There is no doubt about it at 6-3, 242-ish pounds, this is the most dynamic athlete in college football. I think this is a one of one ball carrier in college football right now. The short area explosiveness that this guy plays the quarterback position with and becomes a ball carrier with is truly special.”

After redshirting his first season at South Carolina, Sellers had a breakout season in 2024, passing for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns. He proved just as lethal with his feet, rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns in 166 attempts.

Sellers and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 campaign on Aug. 31 with a home game against Virginia Tech.

