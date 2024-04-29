"He just loves the darn game of football": $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders heaps praise on two-way star Travis Hunter's skillset

Travis Hunter has been with Deion Sanders since his days at Jackson State. He became the highest-ranked prospect to ever commit to a Football Championship Subdivision program and transferred to Colorado in 2023 following the hiring of Sanders in Boulder.

The versatile player is set for another season with the Buffaloes after participating in the spring game on Saturday. Hunter played a couple of roles during the game.

When asked why Hunter played on the inside during the game, Deion Sanders was full of praise for the versatility of the cornerback, who also plays wide receiver.

"Travis will excel wherever you put him. ... He just loves the darn game of football,” Sanders said.

Travis Hunter's performance last season

Travis Hunter is an instinctive player who is adept at reading routes and anticipating throws with strong in-zone coverage. He has the quick feet and loose hips to line up in press coverage and the size and strength to get physical. This was crucial to his success last season.

In the nine games he played in 2023, he recorded 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and five passes defended. He was also vital on the offense, recording 57 receptions for 721 and five touchdowns.

He's set for an even bigger role in the upcoming season. Deion Sanders, who's worth $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), has been raving about how versatile he is and how he's going to try him in multiple positions. Colorado is trying to add more quality to its roster for the coming season, and this will be beneficial to Hunter.

Travis Hunter: 2025 draft projection

Unlike the 2024 NFL draft class, there isn’t a standout prospect in the 2025 class projected as the locked-in No.1 pick yet. However, there have been a couple of early predictions by analysts, and Travis Hunter is one of the names being touted as the first pick.

He is considered college football's premier two-way player and is going to be highly sought after for his effort on both sides of the ball. Although it will improve his durability if he decides to stick to one position, his abilities on offense and defense are going to be beneficial to any NFL team that picks him up.

The former five-star recruit will hope to have a strong season in 2024 to boost his draft stock. Deion Sanders already projected him as a top five pick.