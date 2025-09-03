  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He doesn't know diddly poo about CFB": Alabama fans troll POTUS Donald Trump for his latest jab over Kalen DeBoer's FSU loss

"He doesn't know diddly poo about CFB": Alabama fans troll POTUS Donald Trump for his latest jab over Kalen DeBoer's FSU loss

By Maliha
Modified Sep 03, 2025 13:36 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Alabama football’s troubles have only worsened since their 31-17 loss to Florida State on Saturday. The loss drew so much attention nationwide that even President Donald Trump took a subtle jab at Kalen DeBoer’s squad while announcing the U.S. Space Command would move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville.

Ad

While discussing Senator and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, Trump mistook him as former Alabama coach abd indirectly referenced the Crimson Tide's Week 1 loss:

"Tubervile, who's a great coach," Trump said. "And I won't say anything about what happened with Alabama football this weekend. But you're not used to that, right? You're not used to that."

Tuberville replied with a nod to Auburn’s success, referencing the Tigers’ 38-24 win over Baylor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Trump acknowledged the correction:

"Auburn won is right. So you're happy."
Ad

However, Alabama fans were not pleased with the comment:

"He doesn't know diddly poo about CFB,' a fan said.
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU
"Kicking us when we're down. Thanks Donnie," one said.
Ad
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU
"Alabama is getting wat fsu got all offseason," a fan said.
Ad
"Someone please let me out of this nightmare bro," a person said.
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU

However, Trump has a long-standing connection with Alabama football. He developed a relationship with former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and hosted him in 2018 after Alabama won the 2017 College Football Playoff national championship.

Ad

Fans pointed out that Trump has been an Alabama supporter for years.

"Lmao Trump is a self admitted Alabama fan. They were already talking about the state and football got brought up because of Tommy," a fan said.
"Trump's a Bama fan tho," one said.
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU
Fans react as Trump criticizes Alabama following the loss against FSU

In May, Trump also served as the keynote speaker at one of Alabama’s spring commencement ceremonies.

Ad

Former Alabama QB critiques Crimson Tide players amid early-season struggles

Nick Saban finished his last four seasons at Alabama with just six losses, while current coach Kalen DeBoer has gone 5-5 in his last 10 games.

This contrast has fueled doubts about DeBoer’s ability to uphold Saban’s legacy, with some analysts, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, suggesting Saban should be released from his “College GameDay” duties to return to Alabama.

Ad

However, former Crimson Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron placed the blame squarely on the players after Alabama’s Week 1 loss.

"I don’t care who you have as a coach. Whether it’s coach Saban, coach DeBoer, it doesn’t matter if guys on the team can’t do what they’re supposed to do and play with a reckless abandonment to where they have a nastiness about them and people have a fear of playing them,” McCarron said (via Heavy.com)
Ad
“They’re going to struggle. And I hate to say it, but they’ve got to find a way to get back.”

Alabama will aim to rebound in its Bryant-Denny Stadium opener against Louisiana Monroe.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications