"He knows Bryce Underwood will be a flop": CFB fans react as Sherrone Moore's Michigan lands commitment from 6’4 4-star QB Peter Bourque

6-foot-4 quarterback Peter Bourque committed to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2027 class on Monday. The four-star QB from Tabor Academy in Massachusetts is No. 7-ranked quarterback in the class, according to Rivals.

Bourque had offers from programs like Georgia, Oregon and Penn State, even visiting James Franklin’s Nittany Lions multiple times before choosing Michigan. Scouting reports say Bourque is a pro-style passer with a live arm, and enough mobility to extend plays outside the pocket.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals ​ ​ The 6’4 210 QB from Hingham, MA chose the Wolverines over Penn State, North Carolina, & Georgia ​ He’s ranked as the No. 7 QB in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals) ​ “GO BLUE” ​ https://on3.com/rivals/peter-bourque-240245/

Fans reacted to the news on X.

“He is the best quarterback in that class. Kid has an amazing set of skills,” one fan wrote.

“Big move for Wolverine nation,” a fan said.

“James Franklin, get in the locker pal,” a fan wrote.

This commitment is important for coach Sherrone Moore, who is looking to avoid a repeat of the uninspiring quarterback room of last season.

“Sherrone making sure to never repeat 2024 〽️,” a fan commented.

This pledge keeps Michigan’s quarterback recruiting streak going. If rankings hold, Peter Bourque will be the fourth top-10 quarterback Michigan signs in a row. The run began with Jadyn Davis (No. 9 QB in 2024), followed by No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood in 2025 and then Brady Smigiel (No. 10 QB) in 2026.

“He knows Bryce Underwood will be a flop,” a fan added.

“why? they can’t develop QB’s,” one fan commented.

Bourque is Michigan’s third commitment in the 2027 class, joining offensive lineman Tristan Dare and in-state defensive lineman Louis Esposito.

Why did Peter Bourque choose Michigan?

Peter Bourque made multiple visits to Ann Arbor, first in the spring and again in June for Michigan’s annual passing academy. During the visit, he had a chance to work closely with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

“The program history of Michigan is unlike many, and the school is top-tier,” Bourque said, via On3. “I’m also a huge fan of the coaching staff there. I’ve been fortunate enough to form a great relationship with them.

“I’m very excited about Michigan. They have done a great job developing quarterbacks like JJ McCarthy. Coach Lindsey has been great throughout this entire process. His development of Drake Maye is something that was very enticing to me.

"Michigan has a long tradition in winning including national championships. To play at a program with expectations like that is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

As a sophomore in high school, Peter Bourque passed for 1,720 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games. He also added value to the ground game, adding three rushing scores.

