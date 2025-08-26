"He knows what future holds for him": Coach Prime sends loud & clear message to Julian Lewis after Kaidon Salter wins Colorado QB1 job

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has sent a reassuring message to freshman quarterback Julian Lewis after losing out on the starting job to Kaidon Salter. Coach Prime finally disclosed Salter will be his primary quarterback at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Buffs’ Friday season opener against Georgia Tech.The third-year coach had kept fans and analysts guessing all through the offseason on who he would hand the starting role for this season. His son, Shedeur Sanders, had been his starter in his first two seasons at Colorado. With Shedeur off to the NFL, the Buffs signed Lewis, a five-star prospect out of high school, and added Salter in the transfer portal.Asked what the conversation with Lewis on his decision was like, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:“It’s not like a conversation, it’s an expectation. He knows where we stand. He knows what the future holds for him. He knows how we see him, and he knows what we expect of him. So, it’s not an elongated conversation.”Kaidon Salter transferred to Colorado from Liberty after playing four seasons for the Flames. Salter was looking to start his college career at Tennessee before he was dismissed in his first offseason with the Volunteers.He found a new start at Liberty, where he was mentored by Hugh Freeze and later Jamey Chadwell. He redshirted his freshman season before gradually asserting himself over the next three seasons. His most prolific season came in 2023 when he led the Flames to a 13-1 record, throwing for 2,876 yards and 40 touchdowns. He added 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns on 163 carries.Kaidon Salter as the new leader of the Buffs' offenseKaidon Salter’s emergence as the Buffs’ starting quarterback ended a debate on how the team would transition after Shedeur Sanders' departure. In addition to Shedeur, Coach Prime lost other talents to the draft, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.With the two on his roster, Coach Prime led Colorado to its best finish since 2016, earning him a lucrative five-year deal worth $54 million. While the offense gets a new leader in Salter, Colorado is also returning important players on offense. These include left tackle Jordan Seaton, wideout Dre’lon Miller, and running back Dallan Hayden.The team is also fortified with 16 offensive players from the portal in the Buffs’ top-20 transfer class. The Buffs face Georgia Tech at Folsom Field; kickoff by 8 pm (ET).