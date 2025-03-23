"He knows guys that can develop his son": Analyst opines on Coach Prime's potential involvement in Shedeur Sanders' draft

Coach Prime had previously hinted about his potential involvement in his son Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft process if things don't go as expected. Although he refrained from making any further comments or publicly vouching for his son, experts believe Coach Prime could be pulling the strings when it's the right time.

According to NFL Draft expert Todd McShay, Deion Sanders has contacts and reach to make things go his way. He is an influential personality and being involved in the game for such a long time, he could end up getting involved for the sake of his son.

While speaking to Bill Simmons on his podcast, McShay mentioned that the top 3 teams: the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants could be on the run to secure the Colorado star, but where he goes could end up being a call, that's reserved for dad Sanders. During Friday's episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," McShay said:

“We can say all the things you want about Coach, prime and he's not for everybody, and the way he handles things is, things are kind of against the establishment. So there's obviously always going to be pushback, right? But he is dialed into the league, and he knows the guys that can help develop his son.” [7:15]

“At the end of the day, as a father, right? All you want to do is put your children in a position where they can help them get the best of what they are, no matter what their career path is. And so I think he looks at it, and with the connections in the league and his understanding, and he looks at it and says, You know what, I'm in a good position. Yes, he makes more money if he picks one, two or three."

“But also with that, and it's kind of unique, there are three guys that are running the organization that have head coaches that actually can coach quarterbacks. And he's not going number one, where Brian Callahan is, but Stefanski is an outstanding quarterback developer and can work with him and Brian, Daboll. Brian Daboll can coach quarterbacks really well, right?” he added.

Coach Prime threatened to expose coaches calling foul on Shedeur Sanders’ demeanor

There have been reports recently about the Colorado QB's character where it said that Shedeur Sanders was “arrogant” and other derogatory phrases were thrown. While speaking to the reporter at Big 12 Pro Day, Coach Prime mentioned that he knew which team was trying to berate his son, and if pushed, he would call them out publicly.

Shedeur Sanders has been drawing interest from multiple teams. Miami QB Cam Ward, Penn State's Abdul Carter and teammate Travis Hunter are some of the other prospects in run for the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, scheduled to be held at Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

