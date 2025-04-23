"He knows all the janitor's names": Riley Leonard gets real on Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman

Quarterback Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a stellar season, reaching the National Championship Game. Although they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, it was still a great season under the leadership of head coach Marcus Freeman.

Ad

Riley Leonard will not be back with Notre Dame next season. He declared for the 2025 NFL draft and will start his professional career. On Wednesday, Leonard appeared on "Infinity Sports Network" and spoke about what it was like to play under coach Marcus Freeman.

"When you see him in the media and all that, you might see him as this public figure and like he's got his own brand," Leonard said. "But when you go into the place, he's just an extension of the team. He's always around, he's just always there greeting everybody. He know all the janitor's names. Unreal person, I learned so much from his character because I was just so close to him." [6:10]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You could probably assume that a guy ... like we'll go out and everybody recognizes him and wants a picture with him and I'm like, I'm the quarterback. But he's just so humble and it was great playing for him. He exceeded all expectations I had and how could any recruit not want to play for him?"

Ad

Ad

Riley Leonard is projected to be a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Despite reaching the National Championship Game as a quarterback, Riley Leonard is still not projected to be a top draft pick. In his first and only season at Duke, he completed 269 of 403 passing attempts for 2861 yards and 21 touchdowns. While that is a strong season, it does not rank him among the top QBs in the class.

Ad

Fortunately for Leonard, this is a weak draft class for QBs. As a result, his somewhat middling season still places him as the No. 10-ranked QB in his class, according to CBS Sports. They have him as the No. 220-ranked player in the draft overall.

As a result, Leonard is expected to be selected in one of the later rounds. However, with QBs, there is always a chance he could go much earlier than expected. There is a lack of top QB talent in this draft, so if a team wants a QB, they could decide to take Riley Leonard a little early. The draft starts on Thursday, Apr. 24 and will run through April. 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.