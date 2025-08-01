"He didn't leave my side whole time": Deion Sanders reveals eldest son Bucky's huge sacrifices during bladder cancer battle

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a tumultuous offseason because of the Deion Sanders cancer battle. On Monday, he sat down for a press conference with the Colorado medical team and revealed that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and needed to have his bladder removed because of a cancerous tumor.

Sanders had been absent from some team activities throughout the offseason with an unspecified health issue. However, no one knew that cancer was what Coach Prime was dealing with. Despite Deion Sanders' cancer battle, he had plenty of support from his family.

On Thursday, Deion Sanders appeared on the "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast. On the show, he talked about how his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as "Bucky," stayed by his side every day.

"Bucky didn't leave. I mean, Bucky's the MVP," Deion Sanders said (Timestamp 12:35). "My oldest son, Jr., he didn't leave my side the whole time, dog. Like every day. Like I saw him every day. 'Dad, you need something? Dad, you want something? What's up?' Then he started getting up early because I get up early and eat breakfast. He started getting up early with me.

"It was unbelievable because he usually don't move that early, but he was there every day, dog. We an hour outside of Dallas, and he was there every day. He would drive into town to handle his business with his clothing stuff, and then he would always make it back. We would play tennis together, we would fish."

Deion Sanders cancer battle: Return to Colorado brings new life to the team

Before the press conference on Monday, there were rumors that Deion Sanders could take a step back from coaching. However, that turned out not to be the case, as Coach Prime is fully returning to his coaching duties. This has brought new life to the Colorado Buffaloes as they get ready for the 2025 college football season.

Several members of the Buffaloes spoke this week about Sanders' return from his cancer battle, including safety Carter Stoutmire.

"Whatever hardship trials he goes through, he always makes it through," Stoutmire said. "Seeing him back, just a breath of fresh air for the whole team."

Cornerback DJ McKinney also opened up about what it has been like to have Coach Prime back with the team.

"Honestly, just having Coach Prime's presence back in the building is an amazing feeling," McKinney said. "I feel like everybody just has a chip on their shoulder."

The Buffaloes will start their season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

