"He is literally the Michael Scott of college football": Fans troll Dabo Swinney for hilariously mistaking Brian Kelly for singer Kelley

Fans reacted to Dabo Swinney mistaking LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly for a singer with the same name during a vacation in Florida.

Ad

On Tuesday, Swinney shared a hilarious story on Clemson's media day, involving his 2025 Week 1 opponent, Tigers coach Brian Kelly. Swinney and his wife mistook the singer of Florida Georgia Line, Brian Kelley, for the LSU coach during their vacation.

"I had a hilarious moment this summer," Swinney said while speaking with the press. "We went down to the beach and we went to, there's a place called Grayton Beach in the panhandle. ... So there's a place called the Red Bar. ... So my sister-in-law, she's saying, 'Hey, Brian Kelly has a place. His wife has a gift shop right on the corner there in Grayton Beach.' And I'm like 'Oh really? That's pretty cool.'

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's a little stage in the back. ... Just a small area, and it says, 'Brian Kelly, you know, performing live on this day or whatever.' And I'm going, "Freaking A! Brian Kelly can sing and play?' ... So I'm taking pictures and I'm sending all these pictures to Brian Kelly. ... I have no clue! So now Kath goes, 'Babe! Brian Kelley's a singer for Florida Georgia Line. And I went, 'What! I've been firing pictures off to Brian Kelly.' He's over there probably going, 'What the hell?! This dude is an idiot.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to Dabo Swinney's hilarious mix-up.

"He's literally the Michael Scott of college football," one commented.

"This is peak Dabo lol," another said.

"What a silly duck," one wrote.

"LSU simply cannot lose to this guy...," another wrote.

"I wonder if he knows about the real Slim Shady?," one joked.

Dabo Swinney will look for more success with the Clemson Tigers, winning two national championships, finishing last year with a 10-4 record, losing in the first round to Texas in the 12-team playoffs.

Ad

Paul Finebaum predicts upcoming showdown between Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney in Week 1

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers take on the LSU Tigers in Week 1 of the 2025 season, their first meeting since 2020.

Last month, Paul Finebaum predicted about which of the two teams will compete for the national championship.

"I've got bad news for you. I think Clemson's got a chance to win it all this year," Finebaum said. "On paper, they look like a better team than LSU."

Last season, Kelly failed to qualify for the playoffs with the Tigers, putting up a 9-4 campaign. However, they ended the season with a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. It will be interesting to see how both teams perform this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.