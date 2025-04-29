“He’ll do his best to avoid the Browns”: CFB fans react as NFL insider offers insight on Arch Manning’s potential draft declaration

With the 2025 NFL draft over, fans are already talking about who might go in 2026. One of the biggest names being mentioned is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Despite having just two career starts and 12 games played as a backup, he is already being projected by some early mock drafts in the top five. The prediction by analyst Brett Sobleski has the Cleveland Browns picking Manning at No. 2. However, many don't agree that he will be in the 2026 draft.

There have been whispers that the Browns may move on from Deshaun Watson, who hasn't performed as hoped. If they don't find a franchise quarterback by next year, Manning could be on their radar.

NFL reporter Matt Miller discussed on Tuesday the possibility of Manning entering next year's draft.

“It feels like a good time to remind people that Arch Manning has three years of eligibility remaining—and that both Peyton and Eli used all their college eligibility. I won’t be doing any draft work on Arch for 2026. He’s probably a 2027 player. He could be a 2028 player,” Miller tweeted.

Some agreed with the take.

“And it’s important to remind people we have no idea how truly good he actually is. He’s a Manning, that’s what we know,” one commented.

“He’s 2027,” another wrote.

After the 2025 NFL draft, Cleveland has a crowded quarterback room, with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel joining the roster.

“He’ll do his best to avoid the Browns 😂,” a fan said.

Others said that Manning should stay in college, as he's just been named the Longhorns' starting quarterback.

“Thank you. I've been arguing this. Money isn't an issue, and QBs are more effective the more college starts they have. 1 full season of starts isn't enough. The Mannings have always been patient with this. Why would any decent college QB come out early in the NIL era?” another fan said.

“That’s exactly what I don’t understand about people continuing to bring Manning up in 2026 draft conversations. We should expect 2028 more realistically. Why in the hell would he come out after one year of starting? That makes zero sense in this climate,” one fan wrote.

“Yep. He’s played in 12 games as a nonstarter. Pump the brakes. Let him develop,” a fan commented.

Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning embracing his new reality as a starter

In an interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about Arch Manning, and he talked about how the quarterback has “embraced the new reality.”

“I think there's something that's unique about Arch," Sarkisian said on April 18. " … You watch him move and you're like, wait, this guy's a better athlete than I thought. Definitely got grandpa's gene. It's not the uncles, he got grandpa's gene. There's an infectious leadership that he has, that I don't want to say is unintentional because he intentionally leads. You can feel that.

"But the unintentional leadership ability he has, players gravitate to him, they want to be around him. They like him for who he is, not for the name on the back of his jersey. And I think that's something that he provides. He's a fiery guy. He enjoys playing the game.”

Manning will play his first game of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

