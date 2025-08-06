"He'll be out the door": Ex-Georgia star minces no words about Brian Kelly's future at LSU as hot seat status intensifies

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker David Pollack thinks LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly is on the hot seat ahead of the 2025 season. On Wednesday, Outkick shared a clip via X (formerly Twitter) of Pollack speaking with Dan Dakich about Kelly failing to reach expectations since joining the team.Pollack pointed out that the last three Tigers coaches, including Nick Saban, were able to help the team win a national championship. He believes Kelly may be fired if the Tigers fail to meet their goal this upcoming season.&quot;The expectation is to win championships at LSU, and if he doesn't get them closer to that mark, then just like every other LSU coach, he'll be out the door,&quot; Pollack said (Timestamp: 0:31).The last time the program won a national championship was under coach Ed Orgeron in the 2019 season. He led the team to a 15-0 record and a 42-25 win against the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 13, 2020, to win the program's fourth national title.At the time, LSU had star players like quarterback Joe Burrow to win the national championship. Burrow finished the 2019 season with the most passing yards in the nation (5,671) and touchdowns (60).Kelly aims to win his first national championship in his fourth year with the Tigers. Last season, he led the team to a 9-4 record and qualified for a bowl game. They defeated the Baylor Bears 44-31 to win the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.Key players returning to LSU Tigers' roster to help Brian Kelly compete for a national championshipThe LSU Tigers will have several key players returning for the 2025 season, including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who completed 337 passes for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his senior year.Nussmeier decided to stay for another season, hoping to help his team win the national championship and improve his odds of becoming the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft.Another player Brian Kelly will have on his roster is running back Caden Durham, who led the team in rushing yards last season with 140 carries for 753 yards and six touchdowns.Wide receiver Aaron Anderson has also returned for his junior year to help bolster the Tigers' offense. He was Nussmeier's best target with 61 receptions for 884 yards and five touchdowns last season. Whit Weeks, who led the team in total tackles (120) as a sophomore, is also returning.LSU fans are optimistic that Kelly has talent on offense and defense to win the program's fifth national title.