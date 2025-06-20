"He'll get chance to play": Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher opens up on son Kennedy's USC transfer despite big season at Notre Dame

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher's son, Kennedy, began his collegiate journey with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season. As a freshman, the safety played 14 games, recording 12 total tackles and one tackle for loss. Despite making a national championship run, the safety made a big decision about his collegiate future.

In April, Kennedy Urlacher joined one of Notre Dame's biggest rivals, the USC Trojans. On Thursday, his dad made an appearance on Johnny Manziel's podcast "Glory Daze."

Brian shared his thoughts on his son transferring to play for the USC Trojans and his journey in the new era of NIL.

"It's amazing how it's changed this one," Urlacher said (Timestamp- 27:10). "Maybe you caught the tail end of a littlebit of it. I know you got paid at A&M. But now they get paid legally. It was just, it's crazy, because it goes through the process, and you get all these coaches calling you in high school, so you know, and then he, like, had 25 offers, and had one. So it's a much different process than mine. But so proud of him.

And they chose Notre Dame. I was very happy he chose that. And then, after last year, to go to the national championship, to go to all the games, and then he goes through spring ball, and he's like, 'I'm gonna get in the portal.' You know I told him? I said, 'When you go to a school, you're not leaving, so just get ready to if you don't play, get better. If you don't get a shot. There's something you've got to change...' He goes in the portal, and now he's gonna go to USC, which is an hour away from us, so much easier, and he'll get a chance to play."

Kennedy Urlacher and the Fighting Irish made it to the national championship game last season. Their hopes of lifting the trophy were crushed by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Notre Dame head coach once shared his thoughts after landing commitment of Kennedy Urlacher

To have the son of a retired 8x Pro Bowler is special for any college team. So when Kennedy Urlacher made his commitment to the Fighting Irish in 2023, coach Marcus Freeman shared his thoughts on what it meant for him and his team.

"I think even talking to Brian Urlacher he's able to tell Kennedy, 'Hey man, this game's gonna end, and so go somewhere where you can maximize your football opportunities. But understand, set yourself up for life after football."

"And I think that coming from the Urlacher family, a guy that didn't come here, but understood the value at Notre Dame, he had a huge impact on his son Kennedy."

Brian Urlacher played college football for the New Mexico State Lobos from 1996 to 1999. The Chicago Bears drafted him in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

