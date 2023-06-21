"He has a long journey ahead of him": Kirk Herbstreit provides an update on his son's Zak Herbstreit's condition following hospitalization

Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most prominent voices in college football. His son Zak Herbstreit has followed in his footsteps by joining the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The younger Herbstreit, however, has been hospitalized and is in stable condition. It is unclear what caused the hospitalization, but the ESPN College GameDay host shared an update on his son's status, tweeting:

"My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him.

"I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon."

Herbstreit sent out another message, thanking fans for their prayers:

"He is awake and on his phone from time to time. If you’d like to send him a note he’s at @ZHerbstreit Again thanks very much for your thoughts and prayers for Zak."

While the exact cause of his son's hospitalization remains unclear, his referring to cardiologists suggests they might be dealing with a heart issue. It also remains unclear when Zak was hospitalized.

How has Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak Herbstreit, performed in his college career?

Zak Herbstreit chose to follow his father Kirk Herbstreit's footsteps as he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes. The younger Herbstreit was an unranked walk-on in the 2021 recruiting class despite scholarship offers from other programs. The tight end redshirted his true freshman season and did not see the field in 2022 either.

He has served as a valuable member of the Buckeyes scout team. It is unclear if Herbstreit Jr. was slated to finally see the field this season, however, his hospitalization could delay his collegiate debut.

Ohio State currently rosters nine tight ends, including Zak Herbstreit. Cade Stover, the program's top tight end from 2022, is set to re-assume his role atop the depth chart. It is unclear when, or if, Zak will re-join the Buckeyes.

