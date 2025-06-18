"He looks like a new man" - CFB fans react as ex-Alabama star Henry Ruggs' apologizes to victim's family who died in DUI crash

Former Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs apologized to Tina Tintor's family on Tuesday for the way his actions led to her death in a car crash in November 2021. According to reports, Ruggs was driving under the influence of alcohol at 156 mph when he rear-ended Tintor's car, killing her and her dog.

"I wish I could turn back the hands of time," Ruggs said when asked what he would tell the family in a video taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. "I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something."

When fans on social media caught a glimpse of Ruggs' apologetic statement, some sympathized with the former Las Vegas Raiders star.

"Prison is about reformation not punishment, looks like a new man to me," one fan said.

"He was always a good kid, he was just a dumb kid. i feel sorry for everyone involved including him. neither him, her, or the dog deserved any of what happened but that's life," another fan said.

"GO FOURTH AND BE BETTER MAN!! Praying and rooting for you. You have a platform and the ability to help others," a fan said.

However, others were less forgiving.

"The person and dog that were killed were burned alive in the car that was struck by Ruggs btw," one fan said.

"This wasn't much of an apology. He isn't owning what he did. Killed a young woman and her dog in a horrible way because he was too stupidly drunk to get a ride. A couple of years in prison isn't justice in cases like this. Tina Tintor lost everything because of him," a fan said.

"A girl and her dog burned alive because of his actions. He can rehabilitate in prison," another fan said.

In May 2023, Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to one count of driving while impaired, resulting in death, and one count of vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs says he would love to play football again

NFL: Former Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Riggs (Credits: IMAGN)

Henry Ruggs was asked on Tuesday whether he would like to return to the NFL one day in the future.

"Yes, I would love to," Ruggs said. "I'm in this newfound spiritual space, and I’m confident in who I am and what I can do, so, when the time comes, I’m sure I’ll be ready."

Ruggs played at Alabama for three seasons. He helped them win the national title in 2018.

The Las Vegas Raiders took Henry Ruggs with the No. 12 pick in 2020. He played just one and a half years with the franchise before the drunk driving crash.

