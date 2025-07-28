  • home icon
  • "He is made of glass" - CFB fans roast DJ Lagway as Gators QB dealt with concerning injury ahead of 2025 season

By Garima
Published Jul 28, 2025 23:47 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, limited during spring practices due to a shoulder injury, is now nursing a lower-body issue a few days before fall camp. According to On3’s Zach Abolverdi on Monday, the sophomore QB is in a walking boot, though it is being described as a minor injury and not expected to linger.

Despite being sidelined at times last year, Lagway showed potential on the field. He went 6-1 in the games he started and threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 59.9% of his passes. However, injuries were a recurring theme. He was carted off the field after pulling his hamstring in a loss to Georgia and missed the following week’s game against Texas.

As Lagway looks to fully take on the role of QB1 in 2025, there’s growing worry among fans about his string of injuries.

“He's made out of glass getting injured when football practice hasn't even started,” a fan said.
“Today can’t get any worse,” another fan wrote.
“When is he going to finally be healthy,” one fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“He seems a little injury prone,” a fan said.
“Damn, this dude always seems to have something going on. It will suck if we never see his full potential of a full season due to injuries,” a fan commented.
“This is very concerning ngl guys,” a fan wrote.

Billy Napier felt “confident” in DJ Lagway’s readiness before new injury

A few weeks before DJ Lagway’s latest injury occurred, Florida coach Billy Napier said he felt good about where his quarterback stood heading into the season.

At the SEC media days in mid-July, Napier shared that Lagway had returned to training.

"We throw the quarterback three times a week. He's continued to do that,” Napier said. "He actually got a good session in (on July 16) before he came here. So, yeah, we feel confident in terms of him being ready to go."

With the first fall practice set for Wednesday and the season opener against Island University on Aug. 30, the hope remains that DJ Lagway will be ready in time to take full control of the Gators’ offense.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
