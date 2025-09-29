"He made some really good plays": Kirby Smart gives TY Simpson due credits for Week 5 heroics against Georgia

Kalen DeBoer and the team appear to have brought Alabama back on track with a big win over Georgia in Week 5 of college football. After an early 14-0 lead in the first half of the game, DeBoer and team sustained the momentum throughout the game, with Bama's defense putting on a great show to stop Smart &amp; Co.'s offensive plays. With this loss, Kirby Smart's record against Alabama has gone down to 1-7. The head coach was not worried about the result and, in fact, gave due credit to TY Simpson for holding on to the game until the end. He made accurate throws and utilized his wide receivers efficiently towards the end zone. Despite having an early lead, Simpson didn't slack and stuck to the plan.“If you are going to play Alabama, and this quarterback is accurate and on time, he knows his protections,” Smart said of the Alabama QB in a postgame press conference on Saturday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSmart also mentioned that Simpson’s presence of mind in the second half contributed to Bama's win.“We get a free run at the quarterback, he breaks a tackle, spins out, goes and runs around and throws a completion. You play zone, he hits you in a soft spot, and the cover two hole throw, I mean, early in the game. &quot;He made some really, really good plays. We were pitching and throwing to him, but at the end of the day, to play well in this league on third down, you have to be able to put hands on people and cover them,” Smart added.Simpson threw for 277 yards and scored two touchdowns with perfect throws to Isaiah Horton and Germie Bernard. He also managed to rush the ball significantly and penetrate the Georgia defenses.Kirby Smart and Georgia has challenging games lined up in 2025The Bulldogs are frontrunners in the SEC to earn a playoff ticket this season. Their offensive and defensive units are loaded with some of the top talents in the country. The games ahead are equally challenging for the program. Next weekend, they will play Kentucky on the road and Auburn the following week.In the second half of the season, Smart will face Ole Miss, Florida, MS State and Texas in consecutive weeks. The Bulldogs will wrap up 2025 with a game against Georgia Tech. At least 11 wins would be necessary for Georgia to find a spot in the 12-team playoff field, which appears to be an achievable target for the program this season.