“He missed his brothers” - Alabama GM Courtney Morgan on getting former 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor back at Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor departed Tuscaloosa in January and headed to the Iowa Hawkeyes after entering the transfer portal. However, his time way from Alabama did not last long, and he soon returned when the spring transfer portal opened.

On Proctor's return, Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan said:

"You have to give kudos and credits to the players on his [Kadyn Proctor's] team... he missed his teammates, he missed his brothers."

Proctor had his freshman season with the Crimson Tide in 2023. He played in all of Alabama's games that season. In his first few games, he allowed for quarterback Jalen Milroe to be sacked on 10 occasions in four games.

However, he was able to improve during the rest of the season, having many games during the final few weeks of the season where he did not allow any sacks, including Alabama's last-minute Iron Bowl victory over rivals the Auburn Tigers.

Proctor was able to turn around his poor start and became a consistent part of the Crimson Tide's offensive line. But, as the Alabama GM put it, the retirement of Nick Saban led to Kadyn Proctor entering the transfer portal.

"I can't fault these kids. You play for Nick Saban and he then retires and your whole world is shook up."

Proctor was not with the Hawkeyes long enough to play a game for Iowa, and his return to Alabama will benefit new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

How can Kadyn Proctor help Alabama?

The return of Kadyn Proctor to the Alabama Crimson Tide will have many benefits for both the player and the team. For Proctor, he will continue to develop into a key part of the program's offensive line, allowing him to play in front of some of the biggest crowds in college football and against the biggest and best programs.

This will give him more experience, and if he develops into the Crimson Tide's strongest player on the offensive line, his NFL draft stock could rise. Proctor brings experience to an offensive line that appeared to struggle during the team's spring game.

Additionally, the departure of top offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (among others) will mean that even with the new arrivals, both from recruitment and via the transfer portal, Proctor will be seen as a strong part of the offensive line. This, paired with his late-season form, will make him an almost definite starter for every game.

Do you think that Kadyn Proctor made the right choice in returning to the Alabama Crimson Tide?