"He needs to show he can make those NFL throws": Mel Kiper Jr. sets expectations straight for Cade Klubnik before 2025 season

After a very long time, ACC powerhouse Clemson Tigers appear to be in real contention for the national championship in 2025. All thanks to coach Dabo Swinney for revamping the entire playing roster and the coaching staff. Not to mention, QB Cade Klubnik will be spearheading Clemson's strategies on field and the team appears to be in safe hands.

NFL draft experts like Mel Kiper Jr. have already started rolling out projections for next year's event. While the veteran QB stands in the top 5 quarterbacks list who could potentially go in the first round, Kiper believes he still has to improve a lot.

The veteran analyst was recently speaking on Thursday’s episode of First Take, where he shared his analysis on the Clemson QB. Kiper Jr. mentioned that Klubnik can improve upon his deep throws and, most importantly, plays in the opponent's territory.

With Antonio Williams as a go-to receiver, he should be looking to make plays in the rival team's backyard.

“He has 28 starts, and he’s an athlete. The RPOs; he can run, he can beat a defense with his legs. Forty-three touchdowns he accounted for last year, only six picks. Seven of those were rushing touchdowns,” Kiper Jr. said of Klubnik on Thursday per On3.

“He needs to show he can make those NFL throws and power the ball down the field as a collegiate quarterback. He’s a heck of a leader. He’s got Antonio Williams as a go-to wide receiver to get the ball to,” he added.

Cade Klubnik happens to be a strong Heisman contender in 2025

Over the last two years, the 21-year-old passer showcased his throwing ability by recording 2000+ passing yards. Last year he racked up 3,639 yards and scored 36 touchdowns while only throwing 6 interceptions. Similarly, his run game was on full display with 463 rushing yards, making him a dual-threat prospect in the 2026 NFL draft.

As per Bucky Brooks, Klubnik ranks at No. 2, just behind Texas QB Arch Manning in the 2025 Heisman contenders list. If he manages to make the playoff and record 12+ winning games in a season, the Heisman should be in his reach. Clemson will kick off the 2025 season with a blockbuster matchup against LSU at home on Aug 30.

