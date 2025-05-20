"He was never a video game guy": When Cooper Manning revealed genesis of son Arch Manning's football fantasy as a kid

Arch Manning will finally come out of the shadows in 2025 and the spotlight is already on him. After sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two years in Texas, it's finally his turn to rumble. He comes from the elite football legacy of the Manning family and looks to be the next Manning who will take college football by storm.

However, before Arch became one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in college football circles, he was just a sports-obsessed kid who loved the outdoors more than video games.

In a revelation during an appearance on Trey Wingo Presents in Dec. 2022, Arch's father, Cooper Manning, shared how the young QB’s love for football took root long before the spotlight ever found him.

"Arch always liked sports and playing outside. He was never a video game guy—kind of like we were wired. Always get outside if you're bored: go shoot hoops, go—I'll hit you fly balls," Cooper said (40:00 onwards).

Cooper revealed that while growing up playing flag football, where he threw a lot of touchdowns and became a point of focus for coaches who came to terms with the fact that he could throw well.

"He had fun coaches who recognized early on that he could throw it, and they let him do it—not just toss it to the fastest, biggest guy," Cooper said.

Cooper Manning revealed stroke of luck for Arch Manning in high school

Arch Manning played high school football for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. Interestingly, there was no established quarterback on the roster in his freshman year, prompting Arch to take up the mantle and leaving his coaches immediately impressed.

"So he was really lucky in that way" Cooper said in the same segment. "He kind of came onto the high school scene, and there really wasn’t a quarterback on the roster, so he got to start as a true freshman—which you don’t usually get a chance to do. If there’s a senior there, you’re just kind of the backup and wait your turn."

Arch grabbed the starting quarterback opportunity with both hands despite being just a freshman. His first pass ,as Cooper shared ,was a 45-yard go route that went for 60 or 70 yards. He completed his freshman season in high school, passing 2,509 yards and 34 touchdowns. This earned him MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors.

