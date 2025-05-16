"He was one of a kind": Bill Belichick fondly recalls late Hall of Famer & his special gesture towards family after his death

Bill Belichick has worked with many phenomenal athletes in his day, including linebacker Junior Seau, who played the last four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots before his death in 2012 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Speaking on the “Pro Football Doc Podcast” on Thursday, Belichick remembered Seau as someone who was impactful.

“Even though I didn’t have that many years with him, the years I had, he was very impactful," Bill Belichick said (Timestamp: 3:00). "He’s always, to me, considered a part of our family and the Patriots family and he was an inspirational guy and I know so many players and coaches that worked with him and played with him felt that way.

"… And you know Junior was one of a kind, loved life and it was obviously a very tragic ending but he certainly took advantage of every single day that he was here and he impacted everybody in a positive way. He was just a wonderful person.”

After Junior Seau’s death, Bill Belichick quietly flew across the country to attend his wake. He didn’t want any media around, he just wanted to be there for Seau’s family, as he put it. He ended up staying with them for the whole week, right until the Patriots’ rookie minicamp began.

“I can’t imagine the grief that everyone in his family felt,” Belichick said. “And, you just want to try be there, and support in any way you can. Honestly, let them know how much he loved them because he really did and how much he cared about them and how much he cared about all of his friends and teammates.

"He’s one of the most loyal people that I’ve even been around.”

Bill Belichick on why Junior Seau deserved to be in the Hall of Fame

This is not the first time Bill Belichick has looked back fondly on Junior Seau. When Seau’s name was in the running to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of ‘15, Belichick had said that his induction was “obviously” going to happen.

"I can't imagine having a Professional Football Hall of Fame without Junior Seau in it,” Belichick said, via ESPN. "… First guy in the building in the morning, watching film, lifting weights, ready for practice, always loved to practice, flying around on the practice field, energy before the game on the sideline (and) during the game, emotional player, but a smart player.

"... I loved coaching him and he always expressed how much he enjoyed playing on the New England Patriots and that meant a lot to me."

Between 2006 and 2009, Seau played for New England in 38 games. He played every matchup during the team’s perfect 2007 regular season and also in three postseason matchups during the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl.

