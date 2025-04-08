"He operates beyond his years": Ryan Day's OC shares update on Jeremiah Smith's progress after national championship win 

Jeremiah Smith was widely rated as the most impressive freshman in the 2024 college football season. The wide receiver, who was the No. 1 recruit in his class, earned the starting role as a true freshman and played a crucial role in the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship success.

The Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, gave an update on Smith's growth as the spring camp draws closer to an end. Following his largely outstanding freshman season, expectations are sky-high for the wide receiver in his remaining years in the program.

“He’s really young,” Hartline said via the 'Letterman Row'. “He doesn't operate like that, he operates beyond his years. The techniques and the fundamentals he's chasing, like a lot of the guys, you get to a certain point where you're doing a really good job, you're chasing that one percent, you're chasing that finite growth.

“It's not always seen on film. The individual may feel it, whether it be your base or your technique and the consistency at which you do those things. That's what he's chasing. I think he's chasing football IQ, learning more about the game, defensive structure, [and] anticipation, more than reactionary," he added.

(from 46:58 mark onwards)

Jeremiah Smith recorded 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2024 season. He earned the First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten honors, a rare feat for true freshmen. He was also the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

Brian Hartline believes there's room for growth for Jeremiah Smith despite his current level

Jeremiah Smith showed a level of brilliance beyond his class in the 2024 season. Many analysts have opined he would be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft if he were eligible. Nonetheless, Brian Hartline believes the wide receiver still has a lot of room for improvement.

“There are always ways to grow," Hartline said. "If you try to mark the goals of these young men and where they currently are, they're obviously not where they want to be. So whatever that gap needs to get filled, that's what he's chasing.

“So I'm sure he has some of the highest goals, and he's not that right now. So he is chasing that gap, minimizing that gap, and he's doing a good job, being hard on himself," he added.

(from 47:35 mark onwards)

Ohio State will seek to challenge for the national title once again next season, while also exploring the opportunity of claiming the Big Ten championship. Having turned into an important player for the Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith will likely have a big role to play in their success next season.

