"He paints his nails. This is expected": CFB world blasts Ryan Williams over bizarre tongue slip during viral live stream

College football fans have taken aim at Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Ryan Williams.Williams was doing a live stream, and he had an accidental slip-up, saying boys and girls all like him, which went viral.Williams tried to catch himself, but he said it, and immediately it was clipped and put on social media.After the clip, many college football fans took aim at Williams.&quot;Just come on out cuz. You still a Great WR tho...,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;i mean he paints his nails so this is expected,&quot; a fan added.College football fans weren't surprised by Williams' comments on the live stream.&quot;He paints his nails… nobodies surprised lol,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Caleb Williams gonna want him on his team,&quot; a fan added.As many fans point out, Williams has been known to paint his nails, so they aren't surprised by his comment.&quot;Why is my brother wearing safety glasses as fashion,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;god forbid a brotha has self awareness,&quot; a fan added.However, many fans don't think it is a huge deal as they believe Williams should be able to express himself however he wants.Alabama fans also just care about what Williams does on the football field, as he is a star receiver and one of the top receivers in the country.Ryan Williams says players have bought into Kalen DeBoerRyan Williams was a dominant receiver as a true freshman last season, and he's looking to build off that in his second season.It will also be Kalen DeBoer's second season as the Crimson Tide's head coach, and Williams says everyone has bought into DeBoer this year.&quot;We had a lot of guys that, like you said, they bought in,” Williams said via On3. “They spent the year under the system. And pretty much everybody that didn’t feel like it was their best interest, they’re not a part of the team. So everyone that’s here, they’re on the Kalen DeBoer train, and we’re all about work.&quot;It gives us the opportunity to be more player-led and lean on each other. Don’t get me wrong, he’s an outstanding leader as a head coach. But he definitely allows us to be more player-led and I think that’s what’s really making us a much better team than last year. Just because, it was kind of a gray area. No one really knew what to expect going into the season.”Williams recorded 48 receptions for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns as a true freshman last season with Alabama.The Crimson Tide opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Florida State.