"He didn't play as well" - CFB insider drops harsh truth bombs about Texas QB Quinn Ewers' 2024 season

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after speculation about his future abounded throughout the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns' quarterback is one of the premier talents in what is considered a weak draft class by both fans and analysts.

During Thursday's "Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was down on Ewers' draft status based on his mixed season with the Longhorns that ended with the quarterback being strip-sacked by Ohio State's Jack Sawyer in the Cotton Bowl (0:35).

"Well I can't see him being in the top ten but I can see maybe in the first round or maybe first two rounds," Daniel Jeremiah said. "Ewers I was excited about him coming into this year. I felt I was higher on him than a lot of people but I saw some good things on his tape, I saw someone who had some twitch to him, quick eyes, quick release and I was hoping he was gonna take that next step.

"Now, he got hurt and one of the things that I gotta try and figure out and get information as we go through spring is how much that impacted him because he didn't play as well. He wasn't as urgent and quick as he played but then he's got the oblique (injury) that bothered him. He had a high ankle sprain. He didn't play as well as me and some others had hoped he would, based off where he was last year."

Quinn Ewers predicted to rise up draft boards

On ESPN's "Draft Big Board," draft expert Matt Miller revealed that he expected the divisive Quinn Ewers to be the biggest riser in this year's draft class, citing his obvious talent and the injuries that have plagued him this season.

“I’ll say the name to watch through the pre-draft process – someone always rises – Texas’ Quinn Ewers,” Miller said. “He did not have the year he wanted. There was the oblique injury, the ankle injury. That certainly affected him. But when you talk to scouts, they talk about, who’s a clean prospect that could rise throughout this process? Ewers was, [at] one time, one of the highest-rated high school prospects of all time.

"Now, did the career go at Texas like he wanted? Maybe not statistically, but they were in the College Football Playoff semifinals in back-to-back years. Ewers is going to be an interesting name to watch. We know there was some inconsistency there. But the tools that made him that five-star prep player are certainly still there."

The draft status of Quinn Ewers is one of the most intriguing ones among the class of 2025 based on the sheer amount of discourse generated by the polarizing Texas quarterback this season.

