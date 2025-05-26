"He shouldn't be in position to influence": CFB insider trashes Lincoln Riley for 'pathetic' decision making as USC-ND rivalry nears its end

Ad

The USC-Notre Dame rivalry is on the brink of cancellation after massive changes in the college football landscape. The conference realignment that triggered Pac-12 powerhouses like USC to find new homes in the Big Ten and the introduction of revenue sharing, NIL, have all contributed to this move.

This season could potentially be the last time both historic teams face each other as the final game of their mutual agreement. Unless there is a new contract on the table, college football will simply witness the end of one of its oldest rivalries.

CFB insider Josh Pate is not a fan of this decision. And particularly, USC head coach Lincoln Riley's involvement seems to have irked him. On Saturday, Riley's comments went viral on how he views the end of the rivalry and the new avenues that lie ahead.

While speaking on his weekly podcast "Josh Pate Show," Pate called out the decision-making and mentioned that no one from either team directly involved should be allowed to make such calls, especially when it destroys the sanctity of college football.

“It’s certainly a pathetic mentality. But you know what? He (Lincoln Riley) ought not even have reasons to happen," Pate said on his show on Saturday. "You may be thinking, certainly there's something in the mechanism of strength of schedule measurement to calibrate for this in college football, you would think so, but there is this rogue army of casuals who run around screaming, you are what your record says you are, to the point where it kind of becomes a reality.”

"The Lincoln Rileys of the world look at it and say, Hey, I love playing competitive games. But if that's the way we're going to think about this, why should I? The answer is he shouldn't. Here's the follow up. He shouldn't have the choice."

"The AD at USC shouldn't have the option. The president of USC shouldn't have the option. The mayor of Los Angeles shouldn't have the option. Customs come and go,” he added.

Lincoln Riley calls it a beginning of new era

Josh Pate also provided historical figures showing that both teams have faced each other 95 times since 1924. These games have been canceled only twice: once during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world in 2020.

While speaking to reporters last week, Riley mentioned that fans should look at the changes positively. The Big Ten schedule is already loaded with blockbuster matchups, and it is difficult to host this iconic rivalry in the middle of a long season.

