"He is more pro ready": Mina Kimes predicts NFL team that could trade up for Shedeur Sanders in 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most volatile prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He has drawn interest from multiple teams like the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants as a top 3 pick. However, after his NFL Combine meetings with different franchises, a rumor sparked controversy about his character.

Ad

It seems to have dropped his draft stock and experts like Lance Zierlein predict him to be a late first-round pick. However, NFL Live analyst Mina Kimes recently brewed a prediction about a team that could trade up for Deion Sanders’ son.

NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Colorado - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Kimes, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential team that bets on the Colorado star, given he is still on the board after the top 3 picks and teams are willing to trade their draft picks.

Ad

Trending

“I'm mostly suggesting this because I would like it for content," Kimes said on Saturday, via 'ESPN Live.' "Yeah. So let's go back to the competition at the beginning of the show about the top of the draft. Say Cam goes one and no one expects. Let's say the Browns take Abdul Carter and the Giants say we're good with our two quarterbacks. We're going to go Travis Hunter. The New England Patriots are in a fascinating position, because the two can't miss players are off board. And Ryan, you said it. I agree with you. I think they have to seriously consider trading down.

Ad

"Another team could trade up and get Shedeur Sanders. What if the Pittsburgh Steelers sitting where they are in the draft decide to trade up. (Jaxson) Dart isn't ready to start right away. We want a rookie quarterback who we feel can start more quickly with more pro ready. I think we all agree about Shedeur Sanders, that he is more pro ready.”

Ad

This could be a possibility since Mike Tomlin lost Russell Wilson to the Giants in this year's free agency and having Shedeur at the helm could be a major addition.

Shedeur Sanders could also be a hot target for Las Vegas Raiders

Since the 2024 college football season ended, Shedeur Sanders has been consistently linked to the Las Vegas Raiders. They have the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft and are on the hunt for a starting quarterback in 2025. Sanders could be a great choice if he is not selected by the top 5 teams.

Tom Brady's presence as a minority owner and Coach Prime’s long-standing friendship with him could pave the way for a potential linkup. However, it is still a rumor since QB-needy teams atop the board might take a swing at him after Cam Ward gets potentially picked by the Tennessee Titans at No. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place