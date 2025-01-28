"He probably gonna go to Georgia": CFB world makes assumptions about Bill Belichick's latest recruiting trip

The college football world is abuzz after six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick made a recruiting trip on Monday. The former New England Patriots coach visited five-star quarterback Jared Curtis at his home, raising eyebrows.

Curtis, a standout from Nashville Christian School, is the No. 1 quarterback and No. 4 overall player nationally in his class. However, the visit raised questions since the University of North Carolina (UNC)—where Belichick was representing—does not feature in Curtis’ top six schools. The elite quarterback has narrowed his choices to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Fans quickly shared their opinions about the visit:

"He’s probably going to Georgia," one fan said.

“Bill needs to develop him into the perfect anti-Mahomes weapon,” another fan said.

“He going to end up at Auburn because of the QB coach he likes the most,” a fan said.

Other fans disagreed, commenting:

“Nah they alr got da number 1 qb committed to em lock in Bill,” one fan said.

“Look better wit Georgia,” another fan said.

“Bro made sure to cover those tattoos,” one fan said.

NCAA rules allow in-home visits during the Jan. 6 to Feb. 1 contact period, making this a critical time for top programs to secure commitments. Curtis has also hosted powerhouse coaches like Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer.

UNC’s Bill Belichick visits five-star QB Jared Curtis amid recruitment push

Bill Belichick took a significant step in recruiting Nashville Christian’s standout quarterback, Jared Curtis, by visiting the five-star junior.

Curtis, who described Belichick as “arguably the greatest coach of all time” after his December hiring, expressed enthusiasm about meeting the legendary coach.

“Definitely want to get up there and meet him,” Curtis told On3 at the time.

Bill Belichick’s reputation for developing quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, adds weight to UNC’s pursuit of Curtis. The junior phenom showcased his own elite skills this past fall, leading the Eagles to a 13-1 record and a state championship. Across 14 games, Curtis racked up 2,830 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and added 637 rushing yards with 18 scores.

As one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2025 class, Curtis has already scheduled official visits to Oregon (June 6-8), Georgia (June 13-15), and South Carolina (June 20-22).

