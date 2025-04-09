After Colorado’s much-hyped pro day set up for draft-eligible players to win over NFL scouts, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders weren't the only ones shining. Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, present for the event, offered glowing praise of Deion Sanders and the way he leads the Buffaloes.

“It was smooth, well-organised,” Bailey said, reflecting on the atmosphere. “It’s just good to see these boys fighting for their spot in the league.”

But what caught Bailey’s attention even more than the drills was the energy inside the locker room.

“One thing you gotta realise about Prime … he doesn’t pull no punches,” Bailey noted. “He’s transparent about what he wants and demands excellence.”

The legendary defender also emphasised the strength of the Colorado coaching staff, which boasts a staggering 150 combined years of NFL excellence.

“I don’t know if there’s another staff that could do half of that,” he said.

Bailey’s comments serve as both an endorsement and insight into Sanders’ no-nonsense, pro-level expectations. With NFL-caliber leadership guiding them, Colorado players are just prepping for game day and they’re being trained by pros.

Deion Sanders names his top picks and isn't shy about it

The Colorado pro day had the eyes of the NFL world on Boulder, and Deion Sanders made sure no one missed the main attractions.

With scouts and executives from all 32 teams in attendance, Colorado’s pro day turned into a national spotlight moment for quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter.

“They should be going 1-2,” Coach Prime said without hesitation. “The surest bets this draft are those two young men.”

Sixteen Colorado players showcased their skills during the event. But all roads inevitably led back to Shedeur and Hunter, both of whom have been at the centre of Deion’s transformation of the Buffs program.

The pro day wasn’t just a skills display; it was a statement. One that said Colorado is no longer a stepping stone, it’s a launching pad.

Backed by a powerhouse stand, a Hall of Famer coach and elite talent headlining their draft class, the Buffaloes continue to command attention at every turn. And if Sanders has anything to say about it, Shedeur and Hunter’s next stop will be the top of the board on draft night.

