“He quit. Good riddance” - CFB world roasts Caleb Downs for his speech thanking Nick Saban as Alabama DB joins Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Caleb Downs is one of the players who transferred out of Alabama following the retirement of Nick Saban. The defensive back left the Crimson Tide to continue his college football career with Ohio State, a decision that didn't go well with many fans in Tuscaloosa.

During his first media appearance for the Buckeyes on Monday in Columbus, the safety appreciated Nick Saban's impact on him during his time with the Crimson Tide. He also mentioned how committed the coach was to executing his daily activities and how he taught him to be committed.

While this comes as kind words to praise the greatness of the former Alabama coach, many Crimson Tide fans were not impressed. This is borne out of the anger of seeing the defensive back make his way out of the program. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online.

"He quit. Good riddance," a fan posted.

What Caleb Downs said about Nick Saban

Caleb Downs learned a lot during his time at Alabama under Nick Saban, and he wasn't shy to mention this in his first media session in Columbus. The defensive back made it known that Saban taught him how to be committed, disciplined and consistent: Attributes Ohio State coach Ryan Day will highly appreciate.

“He [Saban] was committed every single day to being his best self,” Downs said. “Not many people can say that and be truthful with that. He was the same person every single day. Taught me a lot about commitment, being disciplined and consistency. Everything that goes with that and being great. That’s what he embodies.”

With a series of wonderful performances, Downs had a successful freshman year at Alabama in 2023. The Hoschton, Georgia native lived up to the hype as he claimed the SEC Freshman of the Year award and was named in both First-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team.

Why did Caleb Downs leave Alabama?

Leaving Alabama was not an easy decision for Caleb Downs. However, it was one he had to make. His father, Gary, explained that various factors contributed to the decision to move on from the Crimson Tide.

"Caleb didn't come to this decision lightly," Gary Downs told 247Sports. "There are so many factors. Unfortunately, some of the things he went to 'Bama for are gone.

"The whole coaching staff is gone. Obviously, Nick Saban and his X-and-O wisdom and scheme, and playing for the GOAT, and running his defense — he was the stabilizing force."

Down is arriving in Columbus at a time when the pressure is high, considering the Buckeyes have lost three consecutive games to rival Michigan. A lot will be expected of him on the route to the program’s redemption.