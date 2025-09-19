"He did the right thing": Urban Meyer defends Brian Kelly's furious rant at reporter after LSU's big win over SEC rival

Brian Kelly and LSU have been on a terrific ride this season with three consecutive wins ever since the 2025 campaign kicked off. Kelly and the team managed to break their opening weekend curse against Clemson and, most importantly, recorded a massive victory against the Florida Gators in Week 3. During the post-game interaction with the reporters, Kelly had a heated exchange with one of the reporters present at the presser.

When asked about a specific play and LSU's inability to run the ball, Kelly fumed at the reporter and said that he was way out of line. In no time, the incident went viral and made rounds on the internet. Reacting to the whole scenario, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer shared his true feelings.

The veteran coach supported Kelly's outburst and mentioned that Kelly must have been at the locker room and getting a question of that manner as soon as he hit the podium must have triggered him.

“I wish I was that smart. I was too emotional. I know Coach Kelly pretty well. I think he just left a locker room where we've all—I'm sure you've been there too—a night game at LSU. There's no tougher environment,” Urban Meyer said to Colin Cowherd on his podcast on Friday. [Timestamp - 5:46]

“I know it's his home team, but you lost that game and it was right on the cusp. If Florida had any offense, it would have been maybe a different ballgame. Yeah.

"And you're in the locker room with your players and all of a sudden, bam, you have to step up to that podium and you're pissed off about something and someone asks you. So yeah, I've been there a bunch and I think the coach handled it,” he added.

Brian Kelly has a tough schedule to navigate in 2025

With three wins and no losses, Kelly and Co. are atop the SEC leaderboard. This year the team looks extremely strong with a veteran QB in Garrett Nussmeier.

This weekend they will play Southeastern LA at home, followed by Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas and Alabama.

The Tigers will wrap up their 2025 season with an SEC blockbuster against the Oklahoma Sooners. At least 11 wins would be necessary for LSU to secure its playoff spot from a highly competitive SEC conference.

