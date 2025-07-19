"He's aging in reverse": CFB fans dumbfounded by elite 2028 class prospect Brysen Wright's electric reception at endzone

2028 wide receiver prospect Brysen Wright is one of the sensations turning heads in the NFL Flag Championships. The Mandarin (Jacksonville, Florida) prospect made an incredible catch on Saturday that has now gone viral on social media, especially on X. Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, reposting the clip, wrote on X:

“This is Brysen Wright, who will be a Top National recruit in the 2028 (!) Class. At 15 years old he already holds offers from LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, + more. Just made one of the CRAZIEST catches I’ve ever seen.”

Fans have also been sharing their reactions to the mind-blowing catch. BLOCKXS.COM wrote:

“He’s aging in reverse.”

"He's aging in reverse."

Addy B wrote

“That’s a tiger if I’ve ever seen one.”

"That's a tiger if I've ever seen one."

B commented:

“I know the next member of WRU when I see him.”

The Gambler also wrote:

“Only a kid could make that catch without breaking or tearing something.”

Cornerstorerod commented:

“Damn I’m late now just hearing about him.”

KYVAMIGuy also commented:

“This would be immensely cooler if it wasn’t flag football.”

What the rave on Brysen Wright is about

Brysen Wright has caught the attention of recruiting stakeholders, earning the praise of Rivals Director of Scouting and Ranking, Charles Power. Power wrote after observing Wright in the spring:

“Wright looked like the top wide receiver on hand in Dallas, coming down with 11 touchdown grabs over the weekend, en route to earning Rivals MVP honors.

“At 6-foot-3.5 and around 210 pounds, Wright is incredibly physically advanced for a 14-year-old. He has outstanding movement skills and burst at his size, showing the ability to separate off the line and pull away on vertical routes.”

Wright has an impressive offer list, the kind an elite high school senior could boast of. With three more years to play in high school, his recruitment is off to an early start. He highlighted the schools that contacted him in an interview with Rivals’ Chad Simmons a while back. He said:

“LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State. All of those have communicated with me, they are top programs and I like what I know about them so far.”

He continued:

“Florida, Florida State, Miami, and Georgia are easy to get to and close to home, so I like that about them.”

Expectations are high on Wright as he continues his high journey, and top programs keep a keen eye on his development.

