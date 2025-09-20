  • home icon
  • “He’s a ball player”: Ty Simpson draws massive praise from Alabama teammate after commanding start to 2025

By Maliha
Modified Sep 20, 2025 13:10 GMT
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Alabama - Source: Imagn
Ty Simpson has now played three games as Alabama’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season, and he’s meeting expectations. He guided the Crimson Tide to consecutive victories over ULM (73-0) on Sept. 6 and Wisconsin (38-14) on Sept. 13.

Simpson’s teammates, including offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, have been impressed by what they have seen from their QB1.

“Ty’s been doing everything on and off the field as a leader, too,” Proctor said (via Touchdown Alabama). “And it’s obviously shown up on the field.
“He’s doing his thing. I need to do some stuff better, obviously, to not put him in that position, but he’s a ball player. Point blank period."
also-read-trending Trending
Alabama is currently on a bye week, and Simpson’s biggest challenge yet will come on Sept. 27 when the Crimson Tide face Georgia. As the school prepares for their toughest opponent so far, wide receiver Isaiah Horton said that Simpson isn’t getting complacent.

“He had an incredible two games, but that doesn’t faze him,” Horton said. “He’s eager to do more. He wants to do better. I love that.”
Ex-Alabama star AJ McCarron defends Ty Simpson after slow start

Ty Simpson has been electric over the last two games of Alabama, completing 41 of 46 passes for 608 yards and seven touchdowns. This performance comes after he faced heavy criticism from fans following Alabama's 31-17 Week 1 loss to Florida State.

In that opener, Simpson threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over. Former Alabama quarterback. AJ McCarron called out fans who quickly turned on Simpson after the Florida State game.

“It’s funny that fans wanted to get on Ty and say he didn’t play great in the first game,” McCarron said (via Saturday Down South). “‘It was his fault.’ Blah, blah, blah. A lot of crickets out there right now. I said be patient with him. He’s going to be fine.”

This season, Simpson has 862 passing yards, nine touchdowns and a 71.9% completion rate.

Maliha

