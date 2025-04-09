"He's my barometer": Colorado WR coach wants Omarion Miller's preparation to reach the next level

The Colorado Buffaloes had their best season in years this past season. They had a winning record in a full season for the first time since 2016 and nearly qualified for the Big 12 Championship Game. Part of the reason the team was able to have so much success was because of the wide receiver room.

The team had two-way star Travis Hunter playing like one of the best wide receivers in college football. Additionally, the team had three wide receivers who have NFL draft interest: Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard.

However, all four of those players are entering the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, the team will need to rely on other players to step into their roles.

Omarion Miller is the top returning wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes. On Tuesday, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips spoke with the media after spring practice. He talked about Miller's preparation and how he uses him as a barometer to compare to the rest of the wide receiver room (starts at 1:20):

"Just get in the weight room, Coach Swasey, and just fall in love with the process in there because that will help him stay on the field and play more consistent for us on the football field. I think he's done a good job of that. I think Coach Swasey and his staff have done a good job of embracing that with him.

"We had a conversation with him when he first got here, he's my meter in the room. So if I see him taking strides and bettering himself, it just lets me know that everybody in the room is gonna be that much better. He's my barometer at this point."

Omarion Miller has the chance to step up and become Colorado's top wide receiver in 2025

With the Colorado Buffaloes losing their four top wide receivers, the program is in an interesting spot coming into next season. The team did not make many wide receiver additions in the transfer portal, only adding Tulsa's Joseph Williams.

The team also has two four-star wide receiver recruits coming in, but they are unlikely to be ready for a big role.

As a result, Omarion Miller is slated to be the team's top wide receiver this coming season. In two seasons, he has had limited playing time, making 21 receptions for 450 yards and two TDs.

