"He's a beast": Fans fired up as Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Quinshon Judkins might be the man of the moment. After scoring three touchdowns in the CFP National Championship Game, the Ohio State running back has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Following three productive seasons in college, Judkins and teammate TreVeyon Henderson are expected to compete for a top-five running back spot in the draft. Judkins finished his college career with 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns over three seasons. He also recorded 59 receptions for 442 yards and five scores.

As news of his departure from Columbus broke, the college football world was quick to react. His championship game performance and the announcement had fans wishing him well in his next chapter.

"He’s a beast. Good luck bro," a fan said.

"Last game a Buckeye 11 carries 100 yards. 3TDs. What a way to leave college football!" another fan added.

"Be great Q!!! BUCKEYE FOR LIFE!!" a fan mentioned.

As expected, NFL fans chimed in, urging their teams to select Quinshon Judkins in April’s draft. While running backs are rarely selected early in the draft, Judkins could be taken on the second day.

"Dallas cowboys don’t mess this up," a fan wrote.

"Dude was clutch! Hope he goes to a good team (Like Buffalo or San Francisco)," another fan posted.

Ohio State defender joins Quinshon Judkins in NFL draft

Quinshon Judkins was not the only Buckeye to declare for the NFL Draft on Friday. Defensive back Jordan Hancock also announced his intention to enter the draft in April.

The senior cornerback was one of the most surprising contributors to Ohio State’s defense in 2024. Hancock had his best college season with 48 tackles, half a sack, two forced fumbles, eight passes defended and one interception.

Often overlooked in a secondary that includes Denzel Burke and Caleb Downs, the Suwanee, Georgia, native proved to be a solid presence this season.

Judkins and Hancock are the latest Ohio State players to enter the draft. They join teammates Will Howard, Josh Simmons and TreVeyon Henderson, who have also declared their intentions to turn pro.

Other high-profile seniors, such as Emeka Egbuka, Cody Simon, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, are expected to declare for the draft soon.

Ohio State is facing a potential talent exodus, with a large group of senior players leading the program to its ninth national title. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame on Monday to clinch the championship.

