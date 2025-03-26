"He's a beast": Fans hyped for Jalen Milroe's future as 2025 NFL Draft nears

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe entered the 2025 NFL draft after starting the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Although he couldn't lead the Crimson Tide in the 12-team College Football Playoff field, he put up good numbers across the board. He totaled 2,844 passing yards, 726 rushing yards, 36 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

On Tuesday, NFL on X shared highlights of Milroe from the 2024 season, inviting reactions from fans.

One user said:

"He's a beast."

Many believe he has the potential to be a game-changer at the next level.

"Will be the steal of the draft if he gets put into a good system. Imagine a faster Jalen Hurts," one fan compared Milroe to the Philadelphia Eagles' dynamic dual-threat quarterback.

While most reactions were positive, some fans approached Milroe’s potential with a bit of skepticism. One fan commented:

"He’s going to get a GM fired."

One fan added:

"As with most of these prospects, his ability to read defenses and have quick answers to situations will be huge for his career. I think his mentality and athleticism is the best in this class by far. My guess is he doesn’t drop out of the 1st round after that Pro Day 40 time."

Others were equally optimistic about Milroe’s ceiling, with one fan adding:

"I think he’s gonna do pretty good when he gets a chance to ball."

Another said:

"I wonder who will land him. If he gets on the right team with the right coaches, he’ll be good."

Alabama coach gives his verdict on Jalen Milroe's NFL future

After taking over as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, Kalen DeBoer liked what he saw from his quarterback on pro day.

“It continues to be more of the same. Ball comes off his hand really well and I thought he threw with good accuracy. He can throw to all levels of the field,” DeBoer said Monday. “The running piece I think speaks for itself. So much that he’s shown on film over the last couple years. He’s not just running to guys; he’s running through and by them."

As far as NFL draft projections are concerned, Milroe's draft status renders him more likely to be a late first-round to early second-round pick.

NFL Spin Zone’s Sayre Bedinger projects Milroe at 21st overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Mar. 13, Fox Sports' David Helman projected him going 26th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Another Mar. 13 mock by NFL Spin Zone’s Lou Scataglia also placed Milroe with the Steelers at 21. College Football Network’s James Fragoza had Milroe going 26th to the Los Angeles Rams in a Mar. 2 mock draft.

