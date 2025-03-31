"He's a box office dude": Stephen A. Smith shows his love for Deion Sanders after $54 million extension

Deion Sanders has now become more than just a college football coach. He recently signed a massive $54 million contract extension that keeps him at Colorado through the 2029 season. For the next five years, Boulder can stay assured that Coach Prime isn't leaving anywhere.

Ad

In just two years, Sanders has become the face of the program, and his popularity has been soaring ever since. Prime Time's brand value is so immense that the Buffs's home game tickets for the 2025 season sold out within a few hours of their release.

Speaking about Coach Prime's fandom and recent contract extension on his "The Stephen A. Smith Podcast Show" podcast, Stephen A. Smith mentioned that he is a blockbuster dude who deserves every penny of the $54 million extension.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He's a box office dude. When he walks in, he owns the room. He is that dude. He's the one and only prime time. Got a lot of love for him,” Smith said on his show on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“He deserves this contract. I'm happy for him. And all that noise about his son and brash and arrogant and all of this other stuff, Deion said he knows who the quarterback coach said it about him, and it was dealt with. In the end, you're gonna have people hating on Deion, and they're not gonna want to deal with him, and maybe the thought of having to deal with him is what's turning them off about Shedeur."

Ad

"But if you want to win, here's a piece of advice from Stephen A. Get the hell over it. Prime is a winner, and anything he touches, I think, is upward mobility waiting to happen,” he added.

Deion Sanders' massive transformation could bring him national championship

When Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2023, the program went through a rough patch with a poor 1-11 record. He cleared the mess with a significant revamp of the playing roster.

Ad

He utilized the transfer portal to its fullest potential by plucking out the weeds and acquiring almost 57 players in a single season, which is huge for a program like Colorado.

Next season, Coach Prime punched a postseason bowl game ticket and secured nine wins. With the amount of talent he now has on the roster and legendary coaches like Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp leading from the front, a national championship looks achievable in the next five years.

It looks and sounds like a far-fetched dream; however, considering the pace at which the Buffaloes are coursing, this could happen very soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place