"He's clearly not comfortable": CFB insider points out major flaws in Arch Manning's game ahead of Texas vs Sam Houston

Over the last three weeks, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been at the center stage of criticisms for his lackluster performance even though the Longhorns have won two out of the last three games. His passing game was super rusty. He struggled to find his receivers and make accurate throws. Even his run game, which was viewed as his stronghold, could not help him run the offense.

Experts like Paul Finebaum, who had initially piloted the Manning hype train, withdrew their support. Meanwhile, Joel Klatt, who claims to have studied and watched Manning's tape from the last three weeks closely, claims that there are several areas that need improvement.

The veteran analyst was speaking on his podcast, where he claimed that Manning has been struggling with the pace of the game. It has been drastically affecting his footwork and eventually the run game.

“This is, to me, a more specific Arch issue with their offense. So what’s going wrong?” Klatt asked on the show on Thursday.

Syndication: El Paso Times - Source: Imagn

“Well, one. 10 straight incompletions against UTEP. He’s completing 55% of his passes overall (that’s the second worst in the SEC). But then, when you look at throws that actually cross the line of scrimmage and go downfield at all, he’s completing 46% of his passes. Something is wrong right now with the game of Arch Manning. Something is wrong. He’s clearly not comfortable,” he added.

It's quite bizarre to learn that Manning has only completed 53% of his passes and is currently ranked 13th in the SEC. In the preseason he was viewed as a potential Heisman contender. But things changed with just three games to the season.

Steve Sarkisian shares optimism on Arch Manning’s practice for Week 4

This week it is going to be an easy bout for Manning against Sam Houston at home. On Wednesday, he had a brief interaction with the reporters where he asked about the QB's practice sessions and whether he was the same at the training sessions.

Coach Sarkisian mentioned that things are expected to change this week and that he has had brief discussions about the potential areas of improvement with Manning.

It is essential for the quarterback to make a comeback since the Longhorns’ playoff aspirations are at stake. Basically all the upcoming matchups are must-win contests for Manning & Co. if they aspire to contend for the national championship.

