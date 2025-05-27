"He's such a clown" - CFB fans react to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey lashing out at ACC, Big 12 amid CFP format debate

In a unanimous vote on Thursday, all 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed to adopt a straight seeding model for the College Football Playoff, starting in 2025. The shift comes after last year’s bracket saw lower-ranked conference champions earn top-four seeds and first-round byes.

The new model will reward the 12 highest-ranked teams based on final regular-season rankings, regardless of conference affiliation.

ACC and Big 12 commissioners reportedly emphasized that the change was made “in the best interest of the sport.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, whose conference stands to greatly benefit from the new model (and a proposed model for the 2026 season), was asked during Monday’s spring meetings in Destin, Florida, how he balances the SEC’s interests with the broader good of college football.

“Look at the track record," Sankey said. "We didn’t need twelve. Had we stayed at four, we would have half the four last year. I don’t need lectures from others about the good of the game, and I don’t lecture others about the good of the game."

He made this comment while addressing the statement released by the ACC and the Big 12.

"Coordinating press releases about the good of the game, ok, you can issue your press statement," he added. "But I’m actually looking for ideas to move us forward.”

Pete Thamel shared the report on Monday, and fans were unhappy with how Sankey spoke on the matter.

"He's such a clown," one fan reacted.

“lol he’s such a whiny b***h,” one said.

“10 years or so from now we will look back at the NCAA football and overall athletics landscape and the demise of competition as well as the loss of a large number of sports will be correctly laid at the feet of Sankey with an assist from the B1G,” one wrote.

“Here’s an idea whiners…be better. SEC domination is not just CFB, look at the FF, WCWS, same potential for the CWS, gymnastics, T&F, golf, tennis, and so on. The SEC represents the best in all sports top to bottom,” a fan commented.

Sankey also broached the subject of the SEC possibly seeking independence away from the NCAA and more autonomy for the Power Four conferences. Fans weren’t too keen on the idea.

“Make the SEC break away from college football. We don’t need his arrogance. The rest of colllege football will be just fine,” a fan echoed.

"Exactly why the NCAA shouldn’t allow one conference to dominate,” another fan added.

“This might be true, but the ACC and Big 12 are ABSOLUTELY CORRECT that giving 4 AQ’s to the SEC and B1G would be TERRIBLE for the sport. Truly terrible. Greg Sankey needs to publicly disavow that idea ASAP this week in Destin,” a fan noted.

ACC and Big 12 deny claims of coordinated press releases after Greg Sankey’s comments

After Greg Sankey’s comments about ACC’s and Big 12 coordinated press releases went viral, an executive involved with the conferences denied those claims.

Clark Williams, Big 12 vice president of communications, replied to Pete Thamel’s report on X on Monday:

“There was no press release from the Big 12, let alone a coordinated one with the ACC, regarding straight seeding.”

While the new seeding method has been agreed upon, there is still significant debate between the SEC and the other conferences, particularly regarding a potential expansion to a 16-team playoff. One proposed plan would offer the SEC and Big Ten four automatic slots apiece, but only two to the ACC and Big 12.

