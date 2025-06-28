"He's a coach's kid": Arch Manning gives big shoutout to SEC QB for impressive showdown at Manning Passing Academy  

After two years sitting behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning got his first start as Texas’ quarterback in September in a 51-13 win over Louisiana-Monroe. He threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Heading into the 2025 season, Manning is being considered a contender for the Heisman Trophy, and one of his biggest competitors for the award is LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

The two are sharing a room together at the Manning Passing Academy being held at Nicholls State University, Louisiana. During an interview at the camp on Friday, Manning was asked what his impressions of Nussmeier were. He replied:

“I love Garrett. He’s the man. You know, he’s a coach’s kid, so knows ball. We went to Walmart last night and got food. He’s the man. I’m glad I got to build a good relationship with him.” (Timestamp: 3:05)

Nussmeier is heading into his second year as LSU’s starter. His father, Doug Nussmeier, is a former NFL quarterback who was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL draft. He has now returned as the Saints’ offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Garrett Nussmeier completed the 2024 campaign with 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and a 64.2% completion rate.

Arch Manning on NFL quarterbacks he’s taking inspiration from

As Arch Manning prepares himself to lead the Texas Longhorns this season, he knows he has plenty of people he can turn to for help. His uncles, Peyton and Eli, and his grandfather Archie, all former NFL quarterbacks, have been there for advice and support.

But Arch is also learning by watching some of today’s quarterbacks in the league. During an interview at the Manning Passing Academy, the QB said:

“I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys. They’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch.”

Unlike Peyton and Eli, Arch Manning is known for his capability to run the ball as well as throw it. That’s one reason he connects with Josh Allen’s style, who isn’t afraid to take a hit as he runs hard.

Texas will open the 2025 season on the road against defending national champs Ohio State on Aug. 30.

