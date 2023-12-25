"He’s committed to another school now" - Ryan Day finally breaks silence on QB Kyle McCord's transfer from Ohio State to Syracuse

In the early hours of Dec. 4th, Kyle McCord, who had led the Buckeyes to an impressive 11-1 regular season and a No. 7 finish in the College Football Playoff rankings, made a pivotal decision. Entering his name into the transfer portal, McCord released a statement:

“Playing in the scarlet and gray was truly an honor.”

On the bonds he has forged in Columbus, the quarterback expressed his deepest thanks to Coach Ryan Day, QB Coach Corey Dennis, Senior Advisor Todd Fitch and the entire staff and support team. However, he mentioned that the time had come for him to explore new horizons:

“I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.”

The reports of his decision to transfer to Syracuse Orange sent shockwaves through the community. Recently, Coach Day expressed his raw thoughts on the matter during his National Signing Day press conference, saying:

“We wish him nothing but the best,” Ryan Day stated. “He played some good football here and spent three years here and made a lot of relationships here.”

“He’s committed to another school now, and he’ll do well there. We certainly wish him nothing but the best. There’s a lot of guys in that room that are about him a lot.”

Initially, it seemed McCord was leaning towards Nebraska, especially after a visit to Lincoln. However, he had a change of heart and decided to commit to Syracuse under the guidance of new coach Fran Brown.

Kyle McCord's statistical performance with the Buckeyes

Kyle McCord, a junior standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 lbs, hails from Mount Laurel, New Jersey. His performance in the 2023 season was nothing short of remarkable. With 3,170 yards to his name, he surpassed the single-season records of J.T. Barrett, Art Schlichter, Troy Smith, and Braxton Miller.

He also boasted 24 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 83.7, placing him 8th in the rankings.

In 2021, McCord, initially a backup to Heisman finalist CJ Stroud, emerged as a key player in the Ohio State Buckeyes’ quarterback competition. His career passing stats included 270 completions out of 406 attempts (66.5% completion rate), 3,776 yards, 27 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 162.6.

Despite 20 sacks, Kyle McCord’s performance in the 2023 season underscored his potential in college football.

