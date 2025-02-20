“He’s my dad’s age”: Shilo Sanders takes subtle dig at Andreu Swasey as he prepares for his 40-yard dash

Shilo Sanders took a subtle shot at Colorado Buffaloes strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Sanders is preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft by bringing the NFL Scouting Combine to Colorado as he didn't receive an invite.

Sanders documented his preparation in the latest video uploaded on his YouTube channel on Thursday. The safety and his team set up the 40-yard dash on the practice field so he could begin recording his time. Sanders joked that he needs to learn to set it up himself, because his strength and conditioning coach, Andreu Swasey, is his father's age and likely isn't good with technology.

"I'm trying to remember how he's setting this stuff up so I can do it," Sanders said. "Because coach Swasey, I don't know how good he is at technology, but. He is my dad's age, I think."

Shilo's father is Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been Shilo's coach for the majority of his collegiate career.

In his senior campaign, Shilo racked up 67 total tackles, including 45 solo efforts, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble. On a team with big-name talents on both sides of the ball, Shilo has taken the back seat to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

However, he's looking to convince a franchise to take a chance on him in the latter rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colorado Buffaloes highlight the biggest names in the 2025 NFL Draft class

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shilo Sanders' brother and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is also part of the 2025 NFL Draft class. Many draft experts expect Shedeur to be the first QB taken off the board in Green Bay come April. He is being talked about alongside Cam Ward as the best signal-caller in the draft and has been projected to go as high as first overall.

The Buffaloes are also represented in the draft class by two-way player Travis Hunter. Hunter was their leading receiver on offense, as well as their most productive cornerback in the secondary, starting full-time at both positions for them. Hunter has entered the draft as a cornerback, but can still be utilized by any NFL team as a receiver.

Hunter is also projected to go anywhere in the top 10 in most mocks. Regardless of where Shedeur, Hunter or Shilo go, they will represent the Colorado program well on draft night.

