"He's done such a good job": Paul Finebaum reviews Nick Saban's first year as a full-time college football broadcaster

Nick Saban had a successful first year as a full-time broadcaster in 2024. The legendary Alabama coach was hired by ESPN following his retirement early last year and became a member of the College GameDay crew. He's since become a beloved voice among college football fans.

In his appearance on the “Saturday Down South Podcast” on Sunday, Paul Finebaum reviewed Nick Saban's first year on air. The veteran broadcaster, who is also at ESPN, disclosed the advice he gave Saban ahead of the job.

"I did say something to him at one point before he got on the air that everything he said would be under a microscope," Finebaum said. "And I think Saban acted like, 'Well, everything I do is under a microscope.'

"But I don't think he understood, quite frankly, that predictions, idle comments, would metastasize in the aggregation world. My guess is he was non-plussed a couple of times by what happened."

Finebaum continued:

"But he's done such a good job, and he's a needed voice. I think maybe we also give him too much credit. I think I will pull out my last remaining hair out the next time a coach suggests Nick Saban as Czar of college football. It's not going to happen."

With the college football landscape witnessing changes that diverge from its cultural norm, many believe the leadership structure has to change for better results. Nick Saban has been suggested by many coaches for the commissioner of college football, a role he's said he isn't open to taking.

Paul Finebaum narrates the experience awaiting Nick Saban

While Nick Saban's first year as a broadcaster has gone really well, there's an anticipation of better years ahead. However, Paul Finebaum made it known that there will be some challenges on the personal level in the coming years, which is the nature of the job.

"Television is a weird deal," Finebaum said. "It's a little bit like a new car, where you drive off the lot and you feel great, then a year later it doesn't look so new anymore. I don't think that's a big deal for him. But, I think after a while, television wears everyone down. I think it will get to him as well."

Starting his broadcasting career very late, Saban is unlikely to feel this that much. Nonetheless, the job is bound to come with more challenges but the good thing is that Saban is not new to overcoming obstacles.

