"He's a dying breed" - Colorado coach Deion Sanders reacts to Paul Finebaum's 'irrelevant' comments

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is a few days away from his team's season opener against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday and a new start in the Big 12. It has not been a quiet offseason by any stretch for the outspoken coach.

In the last few weeks, he has refused to take questions from two reporters of CBS and the Denver Post and even banned them from asking questions during his press conferences.

Sanders also received lots of criticism for the way he has utilised the transfer portal but loudest of all, controversial ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum called the Buffs "irrelevant" during a segment of "Get Up."

During a recent appearance on the "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast, Deion Sanders addressed the comments by Finebaum blasting the analyst for his remarks about him and Colorado.

"He talking 'bout us. How can we be irrelevant and you talking about me? Every time I turn around somebody's sending me a quote that you talkin' 'bout me," Sanders said. "I know what he's doing, and I'm proud of him that he's smart enough to understand that this generation and this thought process and the way we communicate on sports it's different, and he's a dying breed.

"So what does he have to do to stay and keep up with this change? 'Oh I got to go find that big bad wolf and talk about it, so now I keep my relevancy.' And I'm saying, 'Cool,' but I'm not gon' help you. I'm not going to add to you, I'm not even gonna respond. Because that's what you want. Yeah, you just want me to respond. I don't do that. I'm not gon' help you come up."

Paul Finebaum roasts Deion Sanders and Colorado

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to speak his mind and this offseason, he has been calling out various coaches, particularly the Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders, the USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley and the Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day.

Even after calling Colorado irrelevant for the first time, Finebaum doubled down on his stance during an episode of the "Gojo and Golic Show."

“I’m just not impressed with what he’s (Sanders) done,” Finebaum said. “And I started talking about the relevancy of Colorado, and his son got very upset, came after me, and so did others. And my point is it’s about Deion Sanders, it’s not about Colorado. Colorado is worthless," he added.

The public feud between Deion Sanders and Paul Finebaum seems like it will ramble on into the new college football season with neither party willing to back down just yet.

