“He’s not an exceptional athlete”: Former NFL scout delivers clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders amid growing divide around his 2025 Draft fate

Shedeur Sanders had a phenomenal 2024 season for the Colorado Buffaloes. Deion Sanders’ son finished with a record-breaking 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns and is now setting his sights on the NFL.

The buzz surrounding his draft stock has created a clear divide among analysts. While some believe he is the best quarterback in the upcoming draft, others remain unconvinced.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his opinion on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday:

“Shedeur is an overachiever," he said. "The sum is greater than the individual parts. He doesn’t have exceptional size, arm strength, or athleticism, but he knows how to play the position.

"Some teams are really going to like him, and some teams aren’t. Because he doesn’t have the exceptional size, he doesn’t have an exceptional arm, he’s not an exceptional athlete," Daniel continued.

This assessment has paved the way for debates about whether Shedeur’s high football IQ and positional awareness outweigh his physical attributes. Jeremiah also acknowledged Coach Prime’s influence:

"His superpower is accuracy, touch, and anticipation. His throwing skills are great."

From the looks of it right now, Shedeur Sanders faces a dramatic draft journey, and his dad may decide what team he plays for.

ESPN host links Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants

Coach Prime’s son is among the hottest assets for NFL franchises in the 2025 NFL draft. The speculation surrounding his future is running high, with NFL analysts and fans coming up with all kinds of possibilities.

ESPN host Skip Bayless compared Shedeur's career trajectory to that of Eli Manning, suggesting Deion Sanders could orchestrate a move to the New York Giants to secure the best situation for his son.

Bayless doesn’t envision Shedeur landing with the Tennessee Titans despite their holding the No. 1 pick. He believes the Colorado HC will steer his son away from Nashville and Cleveland, which holds the second pick, in favor of a high-profile New York stage.

"Deion wants him to play in New York," Bayless stated. "I see Shedeur winding up with Malik Nabers, playing for the Giants. It feels like Shedeur was born to play in New York and I think Deion wants him to play in New York… Deion will finally convince Tennessee… to opt for Cam Ward with the first overall pick … reluctantly, on their part."

