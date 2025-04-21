"He's a very explosive player": Kaidon Salter gives shoutout to special Colorado star at 2025 spring game

The Colorado Buffaloes concluded their third spring football game on Saturday. After the game, starting quarterback contenders Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis attended a press conference.
During the presser, one reporter asked about the chemistry between Salter and rising talent and sophomore wide receiver Joseph Williams. Salter didn’t hold back when it came to hyping up Williams.
"I mean, Joseph—he's a very talented player," Salter said (2:00 onwards). "He goes out and executes what he can. You know, we all might do different things, the wrong things, at the right time. But at the same time, Joseph—he’s a very explosive player.
"He loves the game. He goes out and makes big plays. And as you can see from all the practice clips we had throughout spring ball, Joseph has most definitely been one of the top targets for me and Guju, whenever either of us was out there. So, he's going to be a special receiver for us this year, and most definitely, he’ll show the world and make a name for himself."
This comes after the former Tulsa Golden Hurricane standout impressed during the spring game with impressive catches. Both Salter and Lewis often threw the ball to Williams, who didn't disappoint.
Who is Colorado's new star WR that received high praise from Kaidon Salter?
Joseph Williams joined Deion Sanders' program through the transfer portal after playing last season at Tulsa under head coach Kevin Wilson. In his freshman year, he played all 12 games, including five starts. He was named the American Conference Freshman of the Year after finishing the season with 30 receptions for 588 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Moreover, Williams was only the second freshman in Tulsa history to have three straight games with 100 or more receiving yards.
Before joining Tulsa, Williams was rated a three-star among recruiting agencies. According to 247 Sports, he was the No. 103 athlete in the country and the No. 168 player from Texas. Meanwhile, the On3 Industry Ranking ranked him No. 1,305 player in the country, the No. 51 athlete and the No. 188 player from Texas.
While the decision on whether Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis will take the duties under center is still up in the air, one thing is certain—they will have strong support from Williams.
