"He's a very explosive player": Kaidon Salter gives shoutout to special Colorado star at 2025 spring game

The Colorado Buffaloes concluded their third spring football game on Saturday. After the game, starting quarterback contenders Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis attended a press conference.

Ad

During the presser, one reporter asked about the chemistry between Salter and rising talent and sophomore wide receiver Joseph Williams. Salter didn’t hold back when it came to hyping up Williams.

"I mean, Joseph—he's a very talented player," Salter said (2:00 onwards). "He goes out and executes what he can. You know, we all might do different things, the wrong things, at the right time. But at the same time, Joseph—he’s a very explosive player.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He loves the game. He goes out and makes big plays. And as you can see from all the practice clips we had throughout spring ball, Joseph has most definitely been one of the top targets for me and Guju, whenever either of us was out there. So, he's going to be a special receiver for us this year, and most definitely, he’ll show the world and make a name for himself."

Ad

Ad

This comes after the former Tulsa Golden Hurricane standout impressed during the spring game with impressive catches. Both Salter and Lewis often threw the ball to Williams, who didn't disappoint.

Who is Colorado's new star WR that received high praise from Kaidon Salter?

Joseph Williams joined Deion Sanders' program through the transfer portal after playing last season at Tulsa under head coach Kevin Wilson. In his freshman year, he played all 12 games, including five starts. He was named the American Conference Freshman of the Year after finishing the season with 30 receptions for 588 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Ad

Moreover, Williams was only the second freshman in Tulsa history to have three straight games with 100 or more receiving yards.

Before joining Tulsa, Williams was rated a three-star among recruiting agencies. According to 247 Sports, he was the No. 103 athlete in the country and the No. 168 player from Texas. Meanwhile, the On3 Industry Ranking ranked him No. 1,305 player in the country, the No. 51 athlete and the No. 188 player from Texas.

While the decision on whether Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis will take the duties under center is still up in the air, one thing is certain—they will have strong support from Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place