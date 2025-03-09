"He's my favorite Seminole": Hall of Famer Warren Sapp reveals his best FSU star pick in latest clip

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp made an interesting revelation during the LIV Golf Hong Kong in Sheung Sui. Sapp spent 13 seasons as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

After his retirement, Warren Sapp is now working as part of Deion Sanders' staff with the Colorado Buffaloes. During the golfing event, he was asked about his favorite Florida State player. Many would have predicted that Sapp would name a famous Seminole football star.

However, Warren Sapp named professional golfer Brooks Koepka as his favorite Florida State player of all time.

"Warren Sapp, #99 in your program, #1 in your heart. Cane at heart. You'd be shocked to know that Brooks Koepka, the Florida State Seminole, is my favorite," Sapp said.

"No doubt about that. I had Derrick Brooks as my roommate. Greg Spires rushing with me. Dexter Jackson is the Super Bowl MVP from Florida State. But Brooks Koepka, he's my favorite Seminole."

Brooks Koepka played college golf for the Seminoles. During his collegiate career, he won three events and was honored as an All-American three times. During his professional career, Koepka won two Masters Tournaments, three PGA Championships, two U.S. Opens and one Open Championship.

Brooks Koepka has 21 professional wins under his belt. He currently plays for the LIV Golf league but is rumored to want to return to the PGA Tour.

Warren Sapp stands in support of Shedeur Sanders amidst harsh criticism from anonymous NFL QB Coach

Shedeur Sanders was one of the four Buffs to be invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. However, the quarterback decided to forego the workouts in the Combine and utilize his time to meet with teams and have interviews.

This decision led to Shedeur receiving harsh criticism and hate from certain people. According to a report by NFL insider Josina Anderson, one certain QB coach of an NFL team drafting in the top seven called Shedeur 'brash' and 'arrogant.'

This did not sit well with Warren Sapp. He issued a stern warning to this anonymous coach.

"Then we're talking about a quarterback coach who is a decision maker, wants to make a call about our quarterback," Sapp said on Thee Pre Game Show. "Dog I've been waiting for the last 48 hours to get his name. If we get his name, oh buddy, we gonna do a deep dive into his life. He gonna wish he never did...if you're not a decision maker, shut up."

"If he doesn't understand what it is to be the baby of a family like that. He's got all Bucky and Shilo's strengths and sister, and none of their weaknesses. He's the day walker."

After the Combine, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has seen some decline over the past few days. However, there is still a chance for him to be drafted as a top-three pick alongside the likes of Cam Ward and Heisman winner Travis Hunter in April.

