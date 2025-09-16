"He's fighting": Florida State HC Mike Norvell reveals Ethan Pritchard's steady "emotional" recovery after getting shot

After a disappointing 2024 season, Florida State has started 2-0 this year. Besides enjoying a good season, the Seminoles are anxiously awaiting updates on freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who is still recovering from a shooting that occurred last month.Florida State coach Mike Norvell provided a positive update on Pritchard during Monday’s press conference.&quot;I actually went by and saw him this morning, and there has been progress,&quot; Norvell said (via On3. &quot;Yesterday he opened his eyes, and it was something that, you know, was emotional for everybody, to be honest with you. It’s still a long part of the process, in this process moving forward.&quot;But, it was – it puts all things in perspective – the appreciation of a blink. He is fighting. His family is there, so very supportive. There’s still some major steps along the way that we’re all going to be believing for and supporting and continuing in our prayers. But just grateful for him, grateful for his family.”Pritchard was shot in the back of the head while driving after a family gathering on Aug. 31.Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young confirmed the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. near the Havana Heights Apartments, at 16th Street and South Main Street, as Pritchard drove two family members home, including his 3-year-old cousin and his aunt.“To be able to be there and see Ethan, a young man for all things,&quot; Norvell said. &quot;Like, literally was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, a mistaken situation. But, you know, now he’s fighting for it every single day.&quot;As of now, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, with three facing attempted murder charges.Mike Norvell reflects on sharing Ethan Pritchard's update to Florida State playersEthan Pritchard signed with Florida State's 2025 class out of Sanford Seminole High in December and enrolled in January. He was the No. 71 player in Florida and the No. 61 linebacker in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.As Florida State enjoys an undefeated season, Pritchard’s physical development has remained a work in progress. Mike Norvell was particularly pleased to share a positive update on his linebacker.“I came in on Sunday and, as it happened yesterday, I walked into that team meeting, and I had probably one of the biggest smiles on my face just to tell them that he had taken a positive step and to see their reaction and their love for this young man,&quot; Norvell said (via On3).&quot;That’s just been here for a short period of time but is a part of their family.”No. 7 FSU will host Kent State on Saturday.