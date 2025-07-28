"He's fragile" - CFB analyst predicts 'sophomore slump' for DJ Lagway amid Heisman hype around Florida Gators QB

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway was limited during spring practices due to a shoulder injury. He did not throw during the spring but resumed passing in summer workouts before news of a second injury was reported on Monday.Nevertheless, Lagway led Florida to a 6-1 record in the games he started last season. He finished the year completing 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, injuries were constant. He exited early in the game against Georgia with 47 yards and one touchdown, and then missed the following week’s game against Texas due to a hamstring injury.In an interview posted on X by &quot;That SEC Podcast&quot; on Monday, College football analyst Nick Roush believes the injury history and missed development time could catch up with Lagway.“Sophomore slump for DJ Lagway, it’s happening,” Roush said. “Because, I mean, they have a lot of guys who showed some great promise at the end of the year. If you made me say 'pick who's going to be the best quarterback five years from now in the NFL,' I'm taking DJ Lagway. But he's fragile. We saw that in the Georgia game.&quot;And then you have the mysterious shoulder injury like that can't be discounted when you're not throwing for what, three months in the offseason. That is a critical offseason, between your first year as a starter and your second.”DJ Lagway is dealing with another injuryAhead of the fall camp on Wednesday, DJ Lagway is dealing with a new injury. He suffered a lower-body injury and is currently in a walking boot. The news was first reported by On3’s Zach Abolverdi on Monday and is being described as minor and not expected to be a long-term issue.Lagway is expected to be the full-time starting quarterback in his sophomore season in 2025 after Graham Mertz was sidelined last year. Florida’s season starts at home on Aug. 30 against Long Island University.