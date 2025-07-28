  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He's fragile" - CFB analyst predicts 'sophomore slump' for DJ Lagway amid Heisman hype around Florida Gators QB

"He's fragile" - CFB analyst predicts 'sophomore slump' for DJ Lagway amid Heisman hype around Florida Gators QB

By Garima
Published Jul 28, 2025 22:07 GMT
NCAA Football: Florida Spring Game - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Florida Spring Game - Source: Imagn

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway was limited during spring practices due to a shoulder injury. He did not throw during the spring but resumed passing in summer workouts before news of a second injury was reported on Monday.

Ad

Nevertheless, Lagway led Florida to a 6-1 record in the games he started last season. He finished the year completing 59.9% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, injuries were constant. He exited early in the game against Georgia with 47 yards and one touchdown, and then missed the following week’s game against Texas due to a hamstring injury.

In an interview posted on X by "That SEC Podcast" on Monday, College football analyst Nick Roush believes the injury history and missed development time could catch up with Lagway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Sophomore slump for DJ Lagway, it’s happening,” Roush said. “Because, I mean, they have a lot of guys who showed some great promise at the end of the year. If you made me say 'pick who's going to be the best quarterback five years from now in the NFL,' I'm taking DJ Lagway. But he's fragile. We saw that in the Georgia game.
Ad
"And then you have the mysterious shoulder injury like that can't be discounted when you're not throwing for what, three months in the offseason. That is a critical offseason, between your first year as a starter and your second.”
Ad

DJ Lagway is dealing with another injury

Ahead of the fall camp on Wednesday, DJ Lagway is dealing with a new injury. He suffered a lower-body injury and is currently in a walking boot. The news was first reported by On3’s Zach Abolverdi on Monday and is being described as minor and not expected to be a long-term issue.

Lagway is expected to be the full-time starting quarterback in his sophomore season in 2025 after Graham Mertz was sidelined last year. Florida’s season starts at home on Aug. 30 against Long Island University.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications