“He’s a freak athlete”: Pat Kavanagh talks highly of QB Tyler Buchner who re-enrolled at Notre Dame to play lacrosse

Notre Dame lacrosse star Pat Kavanagh reserved praise for former Alabama QB Tyler Buchner. Before joining the Fighting Irish as a lacrosse player earlier this year, Buchner was a college football quarterback who spent three seasons with Alabama football.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Kavanagh spoke about Tyler Buchner joining the school's lacrosse team. He said that the former Alabama QB had great potential and also spoke about how he had initially committed to Michigan's lacrosse team.

"We also have Tyler Buchner the former Notre Dame and Alabama quarterback. He transferred back to Notre Dame in January.... He was at our first practice the next day after (the Rose Bowl)" Kavanagh said. It was pretty cool showing up to the locker room we got an Alabama Notre Dame football player chilling in our locker room."

"He's actually starting to get a lot more time now. He's playing defensive midfield. He's a freak athlete. The kids an insane athlete he just keeps getting better at lacrosse. And he was actually committed to Michigan in the eight grade or seventh grade for lacrosee and ultimately chose to play football."

After winning the national championship last season, the Notre Dame lacrosse team once again took the No.1 overall seed in this year's tournament bracket. It will be interesting to see if Buchner can manage a successful debut campaign.

Tyler Buchner's college football stats

Coming out of Bishop's school in California, Buchner began his football journey as a freshman with Notre Dame in 2021. He was the backup to then-starting QB Jack Coan. Buchner played in 10 games and put up 298 passing yards along with three touchdowns while rushing for 336 yards and three TDs.

During the 2022 season, he competed for the QB1 position with Drew Pyne. He suffered a season-ending injury against Marshall and just played in three games with 651 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 123 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The 21-year-old then transferred to Alabama for the 2023 season. He got the starting QB job against South Florida. After struggling to reach the desired level, he was benched in favor of Ty Simpson. Buchner only played in two games for the Crimson Tide before deciding to shift to lacrosse.

